Jon Cryer, Donald Faison, and Abigail Spencer Comedy From Mike O'Malley Lands NBC Series Order

Jon Cryer is returning to the small screen.

The Two and a Half Men alum is set to star in Mike O Malley's new comedy series for NBC.

NBC handed out a series order this week, but the show is currently without a title.

Cryer stars alongside Donald Faison (Scrubs) and Abigail Spencer (Timeless).

"After an amicable divorce, Jim and Julia decide to continue to raise their kids at the family home while taking turns on who gets to stay with them," the logline reads.

"Navigating the waters of divorce and child-sharing gets more complicated for Jim when the owner of his favorite sports team enters the picture and wins Julia's heart."

The series comes from Lionsgate Television and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group

The cast also includes Finn Sweeney and Sofia Capanna.A premiere date has yet to be set by NBC, but the series marks the third multi-camera sitcom on the network this season.

The network also has Lopez vs. Lopez (premiering November 4) and the Night Court revival (set for midseason).

Cryer is, of course, best known for his role as Alan Harper on Two and a Half Men.

He is coming off a villainous role on Supergirl as Lex Luthor, which was a departure for the actor.

Spencer is best known for her work on Timeless, Grey's Anatomy, and Suits.

Faison was attached to The CW's Powerpuff Girls reboot, but the series is being redeveloped after being nixed by the network last season.

O'Malley is taking on showrunning duties for the series, but he has been seen on-screen on Glee and Snowpiercer.

With so much talent on this series, it will be fun to see how it plays out when the show premieres.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.