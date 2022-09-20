Justin Hartley Returns to NBC With Quantum Leap Guest Stint

Justin Hartley said goodbye to NBC earlier this year when This Is Us concluded its six-season run.

However, a new trailer for Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 2 confirms the actor will be back on the network shortly.

On the second episode of Quantum Leap, Ben finds himself headed into orbit aboard the Space Shuttle Atlantis in 1995, while Addison confides to Ian about a discovery and finds herself at odds with Magic and Jenn.

News of the casting being kept under wraps is a bit of surprise, but then again, maybe NBC is banking on the shock value hear to create even more buzz for the show.

The trailer teases some big events on the horizon for the reboot continuation.

"It’s been nearly 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished," the official synopsis teases.

"Now, a new team, led by physicist Ben Song (Raymond Lee), has been assembled to restart the project in hope of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it."

"Everything changes, however, when Ben makes an unauthorized leap into the past, leaving the team behind to solve the mystery of why he did it."

"At Ben’s side throughout his leaps is Addison (Caitlin Bassett), who appears in the form of a hologram only Ben can see and hear. She’s a decorated Army veteran who brings level-headed precision to her job," NBC teases of the reboot.

"At the helm of the highly confidential operation is Herbert “Magic” Williams (Ernie Hudson), a no-nonsense career military man who has to answer to his bosses who won’t be happy once they learn about the breach of protocol."

Quantum Leap premiered this week with decent numbers on NBC.

Check out the official teaser for the next episode below.

