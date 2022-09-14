Love Is Blind Season 3 Already Has a Premiere Date & Teaser

at .

One of Netflix's most addictive reality series is returning sooner than you think.

The streaming service on Wednesday revealed that Love Is Blind Season 3 will premiere next month.

12 new episodes have been ordered, and the rollout plan goes like this:

Love Is Blind Cast

- Week 1 (Wednesday, October 19): Episodes 1-4

- Week 2 (Wednesday, October 26): Episodes 5-7

Nick and Vanessa on Season 2

- Week 3 (Wednesday, November 2): Episodes 8-10

- Week 4 (Wednesday, November 9): Episodes 11 (Weddings) - 12 (Reunion)

Nick and Vanessa Lachey will return as hosts for the third season.

"Singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating in Dallas where they hope to meet the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with...without ever having seen them," the Season 3 logline teases.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey Present

"With no distractions from the outside world, the singles talk to a stream of potential love interests and when a meaningful connection is made, they propose and then lay their eyes on their fiancé for the first time."

"Engaged and back in the real world, as the couples plan their wedding day, they will quickly discover whether they can turn their emotional connection into a physical one before the fast-approaching ceremony," it continues.

"Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this addictive twelve-episode series will uncover whether looks, race or age do matter, or if love really is blind."

Out of Focus Season 3 Contestant

“You think that people are going to have an expectation coming into a show that’s formed based on what they’ve seen on a previous season. But this show just confounds all expectations at every turn,” said the show’s creator Chris Coelen in an interview with Netflix's Tudum. 

“No matter how you come into it, it elicits these real, authentic feelings from people — no matter what happens.”

Love Is Blind was a huge hit when it launched on Netflix in early 2020.

The second season debuted earlier this year, and the show has been renewed through Season 5.

33 Shamefully Addictive Reality Shows We Can't Stop Watching!
Start Gallery

Check out the official teaser for Love Is Blind Season 3 below.

Hit the comments with your thoughts on it.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

