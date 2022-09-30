Mary McDonnell Joins CBS Drama Pilot The Never Game

at .

Mary McDonnell is closing in on a more permanent return to the small screen.

The Major Crimes actress has landed her first series regular role since The Closer spinoff concluded.

According to Deadline, McDonnell is set to star opposite Justin Hartley (This Is Us) on the CBS adaptation of The Never Game.

Mary McDonnell speaks on stage during the Battlestar Galactica Retrospective with Edward James Olmos and Mary McDonnell Panel

McDonnell is set to play Mary Dove Shaw, Colter’s (Hartley) solid, strong, and uncompromising mother, who raised her three children on the remote California compound where her husband took them before his mysterious death.

She still lives there, self-reliant and upright, the emotional center of Colter’s restless life—and the key to the secrets of his past.

Kevin's Opinion - This Is Us Season 6 Episode 16

Based on the bestselling novel by Jeffrey Deaver, The Never Game features Hartley as lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw, who roams the country as a “reward seeker."

He uses his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement to solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family.

“I couldn’t be happier that The Never Game is coming to CBS and that Colter Shaw will be brought to life on screen soon,” Hartley said in a statement last year when the project was announced to be in the works.

“When I read the book, I was immediately drawn to the character and the story; developing this project with Ken has been a true labor of love."

Justin Hartley Poses for Cameras - This Is Us

"Colter is going to kick some serious ass, and I can’t wait for audiences to meet him.”

Hartley is coming off a six year stint on This Is Us, which wrapped its run earlier this year.

The Never Game is currently at pilot stage at the network, but given that Hartley and McDonnell are big draws, it would be a shocker if the series doesn't get a pickup.

However, it will all come down to how the network's other pilots come in.

Mary McDonnell Attends TNT Upfronts

What are your thoughts on the news?

Hit the comments below.

Dancing With the Stars Season 31 Cast: Teresa Giudice, Trevor Donovan, Selma Blair, & More!
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

TV News

TV News Photos

WTW September 10 2022
What to Watch September 2, 2022
WTW June 25 2022
Obi Wan Kenobi, This Is Us, and Stranger Things
In the Hall - Wide - Snowpiercer
Face to Face - Snowpiercer

TV News Videos

Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
  1. TV News
  2. Mary McDonnell Joins CBS Drama Pilot The Never Game