Paper Girls Canceled at Prime Video

Prime Video is saying goodbye to another YA drama.

Deadline is reporting that Paper Girls has been canceled after a single season on the streaming service.

News of the cancellation comes despite critical acclaim.

It's difficult to judge the success of streaming services that are not forthcoming with viewership statistics.

Deadline notes that Legendary is shopping the series to other outlets, so there's a possibility it could return.

The cancellation comes after Prime Video canceled The Wilds and I Know What You Did Last Summer.

There has been some debate about whether it was leaving YA content behind, but The Summer I Turned Pretty nabbed a second season renewal.

Based on the best-selling graphic novels written by Brian K. Vaughan and illustrated by Cliff Chiang, Paper Girls is a high-stakes personal journey depicted through the eyes of four girls, played by leads Camryn Jones (Tiffany Quilkin), Riley Lai Nelet (Erin Tieng), Sofia Rosinsky (Mac Coyle), and Fina Strazza (KJ Brandman).

Ali Wong also stars as the grown-up version of Erin, with Nate Corddry as Larry and Adina Porter

"In the early morning hours after Halloween 1988, four paper girls—Erin, Mac, Tiffany, and KJ—are out on their delivery route when they become caught in the crossfire between warring time-travelers, changing the course of their lives forever," the official synopsis reads.

"Transported into the future, these girls must figure out a way to get back home to the past, a journey that will bring them face-to-face with the grown-up versions of themselves."

"While reconciling that their futures are far different than their 12-year-old selves imagined, they are being hunted by a militant faction of time-travelers known as the Old Watch, who have outlawed time travel so that they can stay in power."

"In order to survive, the girls will need to overcome their differences and learn to trust each other, and themselves."

The series is executive produced by Christopher C. Rogers, Stephany Folsom, Christopher Cantwell, Brian K. Vaughan, Cliff Chiang, Steven Prinz, and Plan B.

