Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Episode 2 Review: The Least Dangerous Game

One thing Star Trek: Lower Decks does exceedingly well is present parallel but separate plotlines that combine to drive home a core theme unambiguously. Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Episode 2 is a perfect example of this clever and effective narrative construction.

Of course, Boimler in various scream-worthy contexts and Mariner trying to roll back her act of rebellion masks the dual adventure as all hilarious hijinks, but it's pretty remarkable how tight a script this is.

And Lower Decks Dungeons and Dragons ... er, Bat'leths and BiHnuchs Night is just delightful and amusingly nostalgic of the short-lived VHS recorded host board games that were good for exactly one play-through.

It's only been one adventure since Mariner learned Ransom holds her fate in his well-manicured hands now that her parents are finally resigned to the long-coming conclusion that they would never be able to discipline her appropriately.

Watching her toe the line without her signature snark and backtalk is like seeing a tiger wear a tuxedo. Impressive but incredibly unnatural.

Of course, a large part of her struggle with respecting Ransom's command is that she doesn't respect the man.

Ransom has been a largely unexplored character so far in the series. In Mariner's estimation, he's little more than a musclebound devotee of the most mundane aspects of Starfleet.

Ransom: We have a mission briefing. I expect you to be early.

Mariner: It doesn’t start for an hour!

Ransom: I know. You’re almost late for being early. Move it!

Permalink: I know. You’re almost late for being early. Move it!

Permalink: I know. You’re almost late for being early. Move it!

He doesn't do much to redeem himself here, although Mariner does put some effort into trying to see his perspective.

For her to at least attempt to seem like she's adhering to the chain of command is kind of huge character growth. Can't imagine it'll stick for long, but until Ransom develops an ounce of creative spark, they'll be an oddball pairing for the ages.

Ransom's choice to send Rutherford and Billups on the diplomatic portion of their mission (without proper briefing, I'd like to point out) while he and Mariner stumble through the repair of the space elevator (also without sufficient preparation) is clearly a decision he did not discuss with ... anyone.

Starfleet isn’t all about being fed fruit by erotic aliens with slightly different nose ridges. Sometimes you gotta get your hands dirty.

Ransom Permalink: Starfleet isn’t all about being fed fruit by erotic aliens with slightly different nose...

Permalink: Starfleet isn’t all about being fed fruit by erotic aliens with slightly different nose...

It's an illogical and inefficient strategy, not to mention placing two crew members in completely avoidable peril.

Admittedly, there's a lot of absurd humor in seeing Rutherford and Billups manage to turn a Risa-like mission into a near-fatal encounter with a sentient volcano.

And I'll also own that the fun part of the mission couldn't have happened to two more likable characters.

That Ransom salvages the mission with a display of his shirtless torso only polishes the farcical top prize nature of the plot.

To be fair, Ransom and Mariner are pretty well-matched in terms of physical prowess.

In fact, Mariner scrambling up the space elevator shaft by way of the wall-climbing handholds in time to meet Ransom in the launch bay probably puts her ahead of him on the practical fitness metrics.

Ransom: Woo, they weren’t lying. This did get complicated.

Mariner: Wow, psychic baby, evil computer, AND a volcano? You guys ever hear of overkill?

Volcanic Lord Morgo: It provides a system of checks and balances.

Mandrik, Psychic Baby Leader: How dare you question our method of governance? Throw them in the volcano!

Co-Leader 355, Sentient Computer: Beep. Beep. Beep.

Permalink: Beep. Beep. Beep.

Permalink: Beep. Beep. Beep.

However, I suspect her going topless might not have gotten the parlay going the way Ransom did.

The title "The Least Dangerous Game" is a reference to Richard Connell's 1924 -- yet thrillingly evergreen -- short story, "The Most Dangerous Game," wherein a shipwreck survivor finds himself stranded on a private island and hunted by the eccentric inhabitant only to use his cunning to turn the tables on his would-be hunter. Oops, #Spoilers.

For Boimler to step up to participate in a hunt as the prey is the apex of his "Say Yes" adventure.

Improvements to the literary source material include that consent, the catch-selfie-and-release ritual of Kranch's hunt, and the obvious and natural consequence of announcing one's intent to hunt the hunter.

You were excellent prey. But I do have notes.

Kranch Permalink: You were excellent prey. But I do have notes.

Permalink: You were excellent prey. But I do have notes.

Watching the progression from saying yes to a recreational sports tournament to singing in a dirge choir to being hunted is also hilariously engaging. It's a bit dizzying, to be honest. Oh, and there was the life-painting modeling. That'll be a cool bonus scene on the DVD release, I'm sure.

It suddenly occurs to me that the overarching theme of Mariner, Boimler, and Rutherford's mishaps is that a bit of research beforehand could prevent a lot of issues.

I'm sure the computer could've warned Rutherford about when belly-button exposure is required planet-side, Billups that his outie would be a problem, Mariner of the do's and don't's of repairing a space elevator, and Boimler that Kranch's species doesn't hunt to the death.

But then, where would the hijinks have ensued, right? And the trauma. And the scarring and nerve damage.

Rutherford: How’s the shoulder?

Boimler: Dr. T’ana says it’ll probably always feel a little off but it’s fine.

Tendi: Sorry. I kind of feel responsible since I was the one who told you to go against your plans.

Boimler: All those years of trying too hard never got me half the recognition that I got today.

Mariner: Plus nerve damage.

Permalink: Plus nerve damage.

Permalink: Plus nerve damage.

It seems like Boimler and Mariner are taking steps to shore up aspects of their Starfleet approaches that have been lacking up until now.

Of course, neither is doing so in the most sensible way. Boimler's all-or-nothing approach rightfully concerns Tendi, especially since he keeps crediting her for the idea.

Boimler: Old Boimler was into moderation. Bold Boimler’s into boldness. I confidently enter the bar and demand bloodwine. [rolls dice]

Martok: The bartender rips your arm off and kills you with it. It is not an honorable death since technically you have died by your own hand.

Boimler: Ah, whatever. I’m still gonna be bold.

Permalink: Ah, whatever. I’m still gonna be bold.

Permalink: Ah, whatever. I’m still gonna be bold.

Mariner may overestimate Ransom's level of cluelessness/willful ignorance at some point in the future and have to account for an impetuous act of insubordination.

Like playing Bat'leths and BiHnuchs in the repair bay when she's supposed to be repairing things.

Well, players gotta play, and Becket's gotta buck the trend. She always keeps things interesting.

Boimler: No matter how careful I am, no matter how hard I try, I feel like I’m going to be an ensign for the rest of my life.

Tendi: Again, if planning and trying aren’t working, maybe don’t do that.

Permalink: Again, if planning and trying aren’t working, maybe don’t do that.

Permalink: Again, if planning and trying aren’t working, maybe don’t do that.

As for Boimler, the upside to his 110% approach is that he always seems to come through in the end.

At the moment, Tendi and Rutherford still seem stuck in the wing-crewmate zone, but they've both got a lot of layers to explore.

Tendi's got all her baggage as the non-Earther to pack, and we're still waiting on what Rutherford's cyborg programming has buried in there.

All in all, I'm looking forward to where their adventures take us next.

Kranch: There are only three types of prey. You are the first type, immobilized by your fear. The second type scurries away to hide, delaying the inevitable.

Boimler: Um, what’s the third kind?

Kranch: The third is a winged lizard-type creature that doesn’t really apply to you. Permalink: The third is a winged lizard-type creature that doesn’t really apply to you.

Permalink: The third is a winged lizard-type creature that doesn’t really apply to you.

What's your big takeaway from this adventure? Are you as curious as I am as to what brunch with Freeman and Kranch looks like?

Of course, Billups has an outie. Still, did confirmation make you laugh, or was it eye-roll material?

Hit the comments with your thoughts on how the Lower Decks might take it to the next level!

Diana Keng is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.