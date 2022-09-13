Ted Lasso Season 4? Jason Sudeikis Responds to Final Season Rumors

at .

Ted Lasso is a bonafide hit.

With its quick-witted humor, stellar acting, and tightly woven storylines, one would think the series would go on forever.

However, that doesn't seem to be the case.

Jason Sudeikis, winner of Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for "Ted Lasso"

Earlier this year, series star Brett Goldstein hinted that the forthcoming third season would be the end.

Jason Sudeikis opened up about the future of the series after it scooped up another batch of awards during the 74th annual Emmys.

Jason Sudeikis attends the Apple TV+ Primetime Emmy Party at Mother Wolf

“I don’t know, it’s up to more factors than myself,” the star told reporters after the Emmys on Monday, reports Deadline.

“The response has been overwhelming. We have a tremendous group of writers, actors, people in production and post-production, all of those thrown in the jambalaya of possibility."

"I couldn’t say yes or no. I know this part of the show is what it’s supposed to be," the titular actor said. 

"I apologize for not giving you a direct answer because that’s more helpful for headlines. If I knew, I wouldn’t tell you," he jokingly added.

Jason Sudeikis accepts the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

“Every single person up here gets along with each other, they support each other, both as artists and human beings,” Sudeikis said.

“Every single day we show up, it’s just fun. People care about each other. They want to see the best for each other. What a terrific reason to do a Season 4, right?”

Apple TV+ has yet to confirm whether the series will wrap with its third season.

Given the continued success of the series, it makes you question why there would be any desire to let the show conclude.

Cast and Crew of "Ted Lasso", winners of Outstanding Comed Series

However, British comedies tend to last a handful of seasons, and there's a good chance the same will become of Ted Lasso.

It's always best to end while the viewers want more.

Ted Lasso helped put Apple's streaming service on the map, so if it does conclude soon, there should be other projects set in that universe.

We should get more clarity down the line as we approach the season premiere.

He's Here! He's There! - Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 5

What are your thoughts on a potential conclusion?

Do you think it's time to say goodbye to Ted Lasso?

Hit the comments below.

