The Good Doctor Season 6 Trailer Teases a Terrifying Hostage Situation

The Good Doctor left viewers with a lot to ponder when its fifth season ended with several cliffhangers earlier this year.

We know the show is just getting started thanks to the new teaser for The Good Doctor Season 6.

If you watch The Good Doctor online, you know The Good Doctor Season 5 wrapped with Dr. Audrey Lim being left for dead alongside Villanueva.

They were stabbed by the latter's violent ex-boyfriend, Owen.

All of this went down while Shaun and Lea got married and looked to the future.

However, Shaun realizes how severe things are at the hospital when night turns dark.

Shaun rushes to the hospital to assist, but things get gnarly when we learn that Owen is holding several hostages.

The Good Doctor has been more lighthearted than some medical dramas, but when it goes dark, it goes all-in.

When the season finale aired this year, EP David Shore told TV Line that he hoped viewers are worried about the fate of Lim.

"That’s the whole point."

"We don’t do anything that’s not meaningful."

As writers, we want to make sure that each story is significant. That’s not saying that we’re going to lose her."

"We love her. But there are challenges up ahead."

The series stars Freddie Highmore, Hill Harper, Richard Schiff, Christina Chang, Fiona Gubelmann, Will Yun Lee, Paige Spara, Noah Galvin, and Bria Samone.

The series has been a strong performer for ABC, averaging 10.5 million viewers and a 2.1 rating with 35 days of data counted.

It was announced earlier this year that a spinoff titled The Good Lawyer is in development at ABC.

That series will feature a new character, who will be introduced as part of a backdoor pilot on Season 6.

Have a look at the teaser below.

