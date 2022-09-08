The Mole: Netflix Announces Reboot Host, Premiere Date

One of the most iconic reality series will return next month.

Netflix confirmed Thursday that its highly-anticipated reboot of The Mole will premiere on October 7.

The series will span 10 episodes, but not all the episodes will be available at once.

The streamer is adopting the same rollout strategy it has done for some of its other competitive reality series.

The new take will be hosted by Alex Wagner (Alex Wagner Tonight).

Wagner also executive produced The Circus and was a contributing writer at The Atlantic.

Additionally, she is the author of Futureface, a critically-acclaimed memoir about identity and immigration.

"The Mole is a high-stakes competition series and in this reimagined version, twelve players work together in challenges to add money to a pot that only one of them will win at the end," the logline reads, adding:

Among the players is one person who has secretly been designated "the Mole" and tasked with sabotaging the group's money-making efforts.

In the end, one player will outlast their competition and expose the Mole to win the prize pot

The series is based on the Belgian format ‘The Mole’ (original title ‘De Mol’), created by Bart De Pauw, Michel Vanhove, Michiel Devlieger, and Tom Lenaerts and distributed by Primitives.

When the show aired on ABC, it was initially hosted by Anderson Cooper, running for five seasons between 2001 and 2008.

Netflix has had a lot of success with its unscripted formats, and The Mole was popular when it aired on ABC.

Fans rallied together to try to make ABC reverse its decision to end the show.

However, it remains to be seen whether this new take on the format will be a hit with fans.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.