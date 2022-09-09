The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 2 Premiere Set at HBO Max

HBO Max will welcome viewers back to Essex this November.

That's right, we're closing in on the debut of The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 2!

Entertainment Weekly confirmed the news Friday.

An exact date has not been confirmed, but at least we know it's coming this year.

"Season 1 ends kind of in the amorphous fall still," co-creator Justin Noble of when the second season will pick up.

"We haven't really gone too far from the day that they first arrived at Essex, and that's just because we think so much of the show is about reinvention and the ways that these girls change in the first couple weeks that they go to a new place away from their parents," Noble continues.

"So we will pick up right after Thanksgiving break of their first year in college. And then this season will take us through the end of that first year."

Many TV shows set in educational establishments typically pick up with a jump in time, but it's nice to know that the action will pick up relatively soon after the first season finale.

Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet), Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott), Leighton (Reneé Rapp), and Bela (Amrit Kaur) are all confirmed to return.

Season 1 star Gavin Leatherwood revealed earlier this year that his time on the show was over.

"There is a season 2, but I'm not going to go back," Leatherwood told Us Weekly.

He continued, saying, "It was such an incredible experience. I think [co-creator] Mindy [Kaling] is brilliant and the cast, everyone's lovely."

"But with so many amazing opportunities out there, we want to keep spreading our wings and leading ourselves to other projects so that's the move."

The Sex Lives of College Girls launched on HBO Max last fall, with the series drawing record ratings for a comedy on the relatively new streaming service.

“Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble have created and written a show that is full of heart, female friendships, and awkward naked parties” said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max when the renewal was announced.

“We are delighted that this comic, honest portrayal of the college condition has resonated for everyone, whether they had sex in college or not."

"We can’t wait to see where these uniquely complex yet relatable characters will go next.”

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.