Trina McGee Was Told Her Boy Meets World Co-Stars Didn't Want Her in Series Finale

Boy Meets World star Trina McGee is speaking out about her absence from the series finale of the ABC sitcom.

McGee reunited with her co-stars Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle, and Rider Strong on a recent episode of Pod Meets World.

The actress revealed that she was told that her fellow cast members did not want her on the final episode of the series.

“I was told, in kind of a weird, off-handed way by a very important person, that you guys all went to [showrunner] Michael Jacobs, and you said, ‘We don’t want her in the last episode. She’s somehow taking our light,’ was the gist of it,” McGee revealed.

“I was told that after I shot what was the show before the last episode, which was called ‘Angela’s Ashes’ when I left.”

She continued, “I was under the impression that y’all got together and did not want me in the last show; for some reason, I was going to take some shine or something to that effect."

"That was really hurtful to me for a long time," Mcgee recalled.

Fishel, Friedle, and Strong denied that was the case and said they were shocked.

“Can we say for the record, Trina, that never happened,” Friedle said.

“That’s not competitiveness; that’s sociopathy. This pisses me off. This is next level.”

“I can tell by your reactions,” McGee responded.

“I have had that in my head for so long, and I’ve never watched that show. I’ve always felt like, ugh… That hurt me a long time,” she added.

Fishel and McFee said that they were pitted against each other, but Strong said that was not the case for the men.

“It’s true that we weren’t played against each other, but I won’t go so far to say we weren’t manipulated,” Strong said.

Friedle responded, “Oh no, that’s different. Manipulated all the time. But it wasn’t whispering in one ear, whispering in another ear about something else.”

McGee also recalled being treated differently to her white co-stars.

“Coming from Black sitcoms, I always had to have like a Black meter… My Black meter was probably down to a 2," McGee recalls.

"I remember when I was doing ‘Angela’s Ashes’ episode, somehow my Black meter had slipped up and I was at about a 9. Michael came over to me and his note was, ‘Hey Trina, just turn down the Telma Hopkins about eight notches,'” she said.

“I knew exactly what he was talking about and I did. … There are so many things you guys are so lucky you didn’t have to think about.”

Boy Meets World wrapped its run in 2000 on ABC. It was followed by Girl Meets World, which aired from 2014-17.

