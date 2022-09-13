TV Ratings: Emmy Awards Dip to All-Time Low

With TV habits continuing to change, it was inevitable the Emmy Awards would go low (again).

Among total viewers, Monday's telecast of the 74th Prime Emmy Awards averaged 5.92 million total viewers.

This marks the first time the awards show has gone below 6 million.

The previous low was in 2020 when it had 6.36 million total viewers.

In the demo, it came in at a 1.1 rating -- down considerably vs. last year's telecast in the demo.

The three-hour event also aired on Peacock, so the numbers could be a bit better when the finals come in.

TV, as a whole, has been battling to keep viewers with the rise of streaming.

People want to watch TV on their own terms, and it sure looks like awards shows are not as in-demand as they once were.

NBC's Kenan Thompson hosted telecast faced stiff competition on the other networks thanks to sports.

The broadcast networks have been doubling down on sport of late because scripted offerings continue to languish.

The event found Zendaya breaking a record for being the youngest two-time winner for her work on Euphoria.

However, Ted Lasso, Succession, and The White Lotus emerged as the big winners on the night.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.