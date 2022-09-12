Watch Chesapeake Shores Online: Season 6 Episode 5

Did Abby end her new romance?

On Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 5, she realized that things in her life were at a major tipping point.

Fortune for Bree - Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 5

Meanwhile, a fortune-telling machine unpacked secrets about the O'Brien couples.

Mick and Megan tried to come to terms with their long-distance relationship.

Was there a way forward for all of the couples.

Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 5 Quotes

Carter: Be honest. He didn't want you to come out here, did he?
Megan: He had some issues with it at first, but we worked through them.
Carter: Issues with you following your dream.
Megan: Carter, will you just stop?
Carter: So, now what? The guy has a drug problem. Is that the kind of person you want to spend the rest of your life with?
Megan: Alright. You have now crossed the line here, Carter. I will forget this conversation and pretend it never happened if you stop talking right now.

Carter: Megan, I know you love your kids. I really don't want to interfere with your personal life.
Megan: Then don't, Carter.
Carter: Have you really thought what it would mean for you to get back together with Mick? I mean, you left him for a reason, right?
Megan: That was a long time ago.
Carter: You think people can really change.
Megan: Yeah, I think they can. Mick is a very proud man, and the fact that he can admit he has a problem and needs help just makes me love him all the more.

