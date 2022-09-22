Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 10 Episode 1

at .

Did Voight's latest plan derail the good in the neighborhood?

On Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 1, the drama mounted in the aftermath of Anna's death.

Ruzek Laughs -tall - Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 1

Meanwhile, Upton, Halstead, and Voight were at odds when new wrinkles changed the dynamic.

Elsewhere, a new chief arrived on the scene, and everyone wondered how long the new person would last.

What horror awaited the gang on their first case?

Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 1 Quotes

Hailey: You know it's not your job to help him through that, right?
Halstead: I know.
Hailey: There's going to come a point when you can't manage him without changing.
Halstead: I said I know.

Halstead: Voight?
Trudy: I went to pick him up, he wasn't there. I thought he was with you guys. One guess as to where he is. This private patrol of his is getting out of hand.

Lost in thought-tall - Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 1
Torres on the Run -tall - Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 1
Listening Intently to Voight - Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 1
Risky Entrance -tall - Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 1
Getting a Lift -tall - Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 1
