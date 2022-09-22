Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 10 Episode 1

Did Voight's latest plan derail the good in the neighborhood?

On Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 1, the drama mounted in the aftermath of Anna's death.

Meanwhile, Upton, Halstead, and Voight were at odds when new wrinkles changed the dynamic.

Elsewhere, a new chief arrived on the scene, and everyone wondered how long the new person would last.

What horror awaited the gang on their first case?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.