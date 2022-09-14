Wolf Pack: Rodrigo Santoro to Star Opposite Sarah Michelle Gellar

Wolf Pack is moving forward at Paramount+.

The cabler announced today that Rodrigo Santoro (Westworld) is set to star opposite Sarah Michelle Gellar in the upcoming original series.

Production on the series, produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, is underway in Atlanta, Ga.

The series is slated to premiere later this year in the U.S. and internationally where the streaming service is available.

Santoro most recently starred on Boundless, and in the critically acclaimed Brazilian feature 7 Prisoners, which won Best Foreign Language Film at the 2021 Venice Film Festival.

Based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom, Wolf Pack follows a teenage boy and girl whose lives are forever changed when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature.

Santoro plays Garrett Briggs, a Los Angeles park ranger dedicated to protecting the environment, and adoptive father to the remarkable teenagers.

A man of strong values, he is also someone with dark secrets and deep suspicions, especially towards anyone questioning the relationship with his children who were found in the wildfire years earlier.

Previously announced cast members include Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) as Kristin Ramsey, Armani Jackson (Honor Society, Chad) as Everett, and Bella Shepard (iCarly, The Wilds) as Blake.

Rounding out the cast is Chloe Rose Robertson (Wildflower) as Luna, and Tyler Lawrence Gray (Our Town, Macbeth) as Harlan.

Written and executive produced by Jeff Davis, the series is a part of his multi-year deal with MTV Entertainment Studios.

Davis is also writing and producing the upcoming Paramount+ original film Teen Wolf The Movie.

In addition to Davis, Joe Genier, Mike Elliott and Karen Gorodetzky serve as executive producers for Capital Arts. Jason Ensler, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Christian Taylor serve as executive producers.

What are your thoughts on the latest casting news for the series?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.