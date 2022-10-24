A Waltons Thanksgiving: Your First Look at the Key Art!

The CW is keeping the magic of Walton's Mountain alive with another installment in the movie franchise that began with the highly successful The Waltons' Homecoming.

This November, in addition to your own family, you'll also get to spend time with one of America's most beloved families.

TV Fanatic is honored to share your first look at the key art!

A Waltons Thanksgiving reunites the Walton family as they prepare for Thanksgiving in 1934.

The Depression has affected everyone, but John Walton (Teddy Sears) has found a way to provide for his family through the farm and by picking up odd jobs from the eccentric Baldwin Sisters.

It's also the time of year for the Annual Harvest Festival Fair, where carnival rides, talent shows, and pie contests become the center of attention for the Waltons.

As the story unfolds, John Boy learns the true meaning of taking responsibility; Mary Ellen comes to understand patience and collaboration, Grandma finds that winning can be complicated, and Olivia shares her healing heart with every other Walton family member — at a time when each of them needs it most.

And when a young boy enters the Waltons' world, everyone's life is changed in ways they could never have imagined — transformed forever through love, faith, and kindness!

Once upon a time, I was a little girl who learned about America's history by spending time with The Waltons each week.

The series had an enormous impact on children and families across the US, and in this time of strife, revisiting the Waltons, who put family first and live through kindness, love, and faith, will bring the same to our hearts.

A Waltons Thanksgiving stars Bellamy Young as Olivia, Logan Shroyer as John Boy, Teddy Sears as John Sr., and Marcelle LeBlanc as Mary Ellen.

Other stars include Christian Finlayson as Jason, Tatum Matthews as Erin, Samuel Goergen as Jim Bob, Calloway Corrick as Elizabeth, Alpha Trivette as Grandpa Walton, Rebecca Koon as Grandma Walton, with special guest stars Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr.

Richard Thomas, who originally starred as John Boy Walton in the beloved television series "The Waltons," returns as adult John Boy, who narrates the movie.

The Waltons' Homecoming was The CW network's second most-watched special of the 2021-22 Season, and it received several industry accolades, as well.

The special took home a 73rd Annual Christopher Award in Television, Cable and Streaming, as well as two Movie Guide Awards for the Epiphany Prize in Television and star Bellamy Young for the Grace Prize in Television for most inspiring performance of the year.

It was also the winner of the Environmental Media Association's Green Seal Award for implementing sustainable practices and raising environmental awareness.

It's heartwarming that the Waltons Family message has been carried forth for another generation to enjoy.

And you'll have your chance to enjoy it with your family when A Waltons Thanksgiving premieres on The CW on Sunday, November 20 at 8/7c.

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.