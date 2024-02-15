All American and Walker Return Dates Announced as CW Reveals Full Spring Slate

Big news for fans of All American and Walker!

The CW announced its spring slate of shows today, and both series will be returning to our screens sooner than expected.

All American is the CW's most-watched show, so it was no surprise that the announcement began with an update on the network's popular football drama.

The saga of star wide receiver Spencer James is set to return for its sixth season on April 1.

Today's announcement did not provide any details about the new season's plot, but it did confirm All American's status as the network’s #1 series among Adults 18-49, the most watched series on digital, and had the largest total audience across all platforms.

So yeah, execs might be even more excited about the return of All American than the show's fans are.

As for the rest of the spring slate -- well, there's plenty to be excited about there, too!

We now know that Walker will return for its fourth season on April 3.

The Walker, Texas Ranger reboot starring Jared Padalecki has maintained a sizable audience over its first three seasons.

Padalecki has officially pulled off that rare television feat of leading two long-running series!

That's no easy feat in today's cancel-happy climate!

As for new shows, the CW promises some exciting projects, including Sherlock & Daughter, starring David Thewlis (Fargo).

As you might have guessed from the title, Thewlis plays the legendary detective who is now tasked with solving his toughest case to date -- how to connect with his American daughter, Amelia?

According to today's announcement, after the mysterious murder of her mother, Amelia (Blu Hunt) discovers that Sherlock is her father.

Despite their considerable differences, the two form a crime-solving team and work together to get to the bottom of an international conspiracy.

Dougray Scott, who previously starred on The CW series Batwoman, will star as Holmes’ nemesis, Moriarty. No premiere date has been set for Sherlock & Daughter.

“The CW continues to expand its original programming lineup with quality scripted and unscripted series, based on IP that everyone knows, that encourage co-viewing across generations of fans,” said Brad Schwartz, The CW’s President of Entertainment.

Another new scripted series, the Sight Unseen, will premiere on the network on April 3.

The CW also promises a full slate of new reality shows, including an FBoy Island spinoff entitled Lovers and Liars (April 1), another dating show called Patti Stanger: The Matchmaker, and two new unscripted law enforcement shows.

Police 24/7 and Hostage Rescue are both set to debut on April 30.

They're not the flashy premieres we enjoyed a decade ago, but The CW has some good stuff ahead.

