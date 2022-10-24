ABC Holiday 2022 Schedule: The Conners, Abbott Elementary, The Rookie: Feds, & More!

at .

ABC is the latest network to unveil its schedule for the final months of the year, and that can only mean one thing:

Holiday programming!

The Alphabet network on Monday revealed air dates for special episodes of its current comedy and drama series, as well as return dates, and more.

The Conners Christmas

Check out the full schedule below.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 16

8:00-8:30 p.m. The Conners (Thanksgiving episode)

8:30-9:00 p.m. The Goldbergs (Thanksgiving episode)

9:31-10:00 p.m. Home Economics (Thanksgiving episode)

Simone - The Rookie: Feds Season 1 Episode 4

TUESDAY, NOV. 22

10:00-11:00p.m. The Rookie: Feds (Thanksgiving episode)

SUNDAY, NOV. 27

7:00-7:30 p.m. Mickey Saves Christmas (new)

7:30-8:00 p.m. Olaf’s Frozen Adventure

8:00-10:00 p.m. The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration (new)

Simone Clark 2

MONDAY, NOV. 28

8:00-10:00 p.m. The Great Christmas Light Fight (season premiere)

TUESDAY, NOV. 29

8:00-9:00 p.m. Love Actually: 20 Years Later – A Diane Sawyer/ABC News Special” (new)

THURSDAY, DEC. 1

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

9:00-10:01 p.m. CMA Country Christmas (new)

MONDAY, DEC. 5

8:00-10:00 p.m. The Great Christmas Light Fight (new)

TUESDAY, DEC. 6

8:00-9:00 p.m. Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (holiday episode)

9:00-10:00 p.m. Press Your Luck (holiday episode)

10:00-11:00 p.m. The $100,000 Pyramid”(holiday episode)

Louise Wants Caleb - The Conners Season 5 Episode 4

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 7

8:00-8:30 p.m. The Conners (holiday episode)

8:30-9:00 p.m. The Goldbergs (holiday episode)

9:00-9:31 p.m. Abbott Elementary (holiday episode)

9:31-10:00 p.m. Home Economics (holiday episode)

THURSDAY, DEC. 8

8:00-10:01 p.m. The Wonderful World of Disney: Frozen II (broadcast premiere)

Janelle James on Abbott Elementary

MONDAY, DEC. 12

8:00-10:00 p.m. The Great Christmas Light Fight (season finale)

TUESDAY, DEC. 13

8:00-8:30 p.m. Mickey Saves Christmas

8:30-9:00 p.m. Olaf’s Frozen Adventure

9:00-9:30 p.m. Disney Prep & Landing

9:30-10:00 p.m. Disney Prep & Landing 2: Naughty Vs. Nice

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 14

8:00-9:00 p.m. A Very Backstreet Holiday (new)

10:00-11:00 p.m. Finding Harmony (new)

TUESDAY, DEC. 20

8:00-9:00 p.m. Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

9:00-9:30 p.m. Toy Story That Time Forgot

9:30-10:00 p.m. Shrek the Halls

SATURDAY, DEC. 24

8:00-10:00 p.m. The Wonderful World of Disney: Home Alone

SUNDAY, DEC. 25

10:00 a.m-12:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00-9:00 a.m. PT Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (new)

MONDAY, DEC. 26

9:00-11:00 p.m. The Year: 2022 (new)

SATURDAY, DEC. 31

8:00-10:00 p.m. Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023 (new)

10:00-10:30 p.m. Local Programming

10:30 p.m.-2:13 a.m. Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023 (new)

