Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas Musical Gets NBC Premiere Date

NBC is the latest broadcast network to firm up its plans for the Holiday season.

Starring the global superstar and 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas will air Thursday, Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Musical guests Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams and Miley Cyrus join Dolly on the two-hour holiday special.

Tom Everett Scott, Angel Parker and Ana Gasteyer also star. Mary Lane Haskell, Bryan Batt, Brendan Bradley, John Newberg, Rachel Parton George, Cassie Parton Griffith, Rhoda Griffis, Liam Rauhoff, and Steve Summers round out the cast.

The film will include a pair of Dolly's iconic songs ("9 to 5" and "I Will Always Love You") as well as a new holiday melody.

"In all, there are numerous songs that capture the spirit of Christmas and the importance of gathering with family during the holidays," NBC's press release teases.

"A modern-day movie musical about the making of a network TV special, Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas is the frenetic backstage story and delightful on-camera results of Dolly's desire to uplift an exhausted world's spirits by sharing the unique mountain magic she has always found in and around Dollywood at Christmas."

"Throughout the movie's production numbers and rehearsal chaos, Dolly finds herself taking a private journey into her past, guided by the mysterious appearances of her personal Three Wise Mountain Men."

"When it's time for her big special to air, a renewed and inspired Dolly goes rogue and shows the world that the real magic of Christmas lies in the hearts of the children we all once were, the realization that Christmas is about the people we share it with, and how her faith remains the common thread between Christmases past, present, and future."

David Rambo wrote and executive produced with Sam Haskell and Dolly Parton.

Joe Lazarov directed and executive produced. Hudson Hickman also executive produced. Billy Levin and Steve Summers serve as producers.

Emmy Award-winning Kathryn Burns choreographed the musical numbers alongside assistant choreographer David Hull.

Warner Bros. Television produced in association with Magnolia Hill Productions and Sandollar Productions.

