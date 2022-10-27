Fanatic Feed: City on a Hill Canceled, Alex Cross Series a Go, & More!

Here is a wrap-up of all the news you need to know from Thursday, October 27, 2022.

Showtime is closing the book on City on a Hill after three seasons.

The premium cabler has decided against ordering a fourth season of the Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge drama.

“City on a Hill concluded its successful run on Showtime with its Season 3 finale,” Showtime said in a statement.

“We have had nothing but the best experience working with Kevin Bacon, Aldis Hodge and the entire cast and crew, led by showrunner Tom Fontana and fellow executive producers including Jennifer Todd and Jorge Zamacona."

"We offer our sincerest thanks to everyone.”

News of the cancellations comes amid reports that Showtime could be folded into Paramount+ as a hub.

While Bacon has lined up his next role in the Guardians of the Galaxy holiday special, Hodge was revealed today to be headlining an Alex Cross series for Prime Video.

From Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television, Cross is a complex, twisted, pulse-pounding thriller created by producer and writer Ben Watkins, based on the worldwide best-selling Alex Cross book series by James Patterson.

Alex Cross is a detective and forensic psychologist, uniquely capable of digging into the psyches of killers and their victims, in order to identify—and ultimately capture—the murderers.

Aldis Hodge (Black Adam, City On A Hill, One Night In Miami…) will play the titular character and also serves as a producer on the series. Cross will premiere on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Alex Cross is brilliant, flawed, and full of contradictions. A doting father and family man, Cross is single-minded to the point of obsession when he hunts killers.

He is desperate for love, but his wife’s murder has left him too damaged to receive it.

“James Patterson is among the best at captivating audiences with his undeniably enthralling novels and we are confident that with Ben Watkins’ artistic vision, Cross will do the same for our global customers,” said Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios.

“We are proud to work with James and Ben alongside Paramount Television, Skydance, and the extremely talented Aldis Hodge, who we know will do an exceptional job of bringing Alex Cross to life.”

Meanwhile, Starz has confirmed it has picked up an eight-episode second season of its hit original series The Serpent Queen.

The Samantha Morton-led series is set to end its first season on Sunday.

“’The Serpent Queen’” is distinctly modern, darkly comedic and completely unexpected,” said Kathryn Busby, President, Original Programming, STARZ.

“Catherine De Medici’s story is the perfect complement to our female-forward slate, and Samantha Morton’s brilliant portrayal of this ruthless, charming and savvy queen anchors the whole production."

"We’re thrilled to unveil more of her incredible life and reign in season two, which promises to be even more provocative and sublime.”

Over on TBS, its last original series, Miracle Workers, is set to return in the new year.

Miracle Workers: End Times will premiere on Monday, January 16 at 10pm ET/PT.

Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story), Steve Buscemi (Boardwalk Empire), Geraldine Viswanathan (Blockers), Karan Soni (Deadpool) and Jon Bass (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law) return in the fourth installment of the series as all-new characters in a dystopian future full of radioactive mutants, killer robots and a tyrannical homeowner's association with outrageous annual fees.

In a post-apocalyptic future, a wasteland warrior (Daniel Radcliffe) and a ruthless warlord (Geraldine Viswanathan) face the most dystopian nightmare of all: settling down in the suburbs.

Together they navigate the existential horrors of married life and small-town living, all under the dubious guidance of a wealthy junk trader (Steve Buscemi).

Also starring Jon Bass as the couple's faithful war dog, and Karan Soni as a kill-bot who loves to party.

Guest stars this season include, Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Garcelle Beauvais (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills), Kyle Mooney (Saturday Night Live), Ego Nwodim (Saturday Night Live", Lolly Adefope (Shrill), Paul F. Tompkins (HouseBroken) and Lisa Loeb (Robot Chicken).

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.