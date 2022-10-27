Ghosts Season 2 Episode 5 Review: Halloween 2: The Ghost of Hetty's Past

Halloween has brought more spooky chaos to Woodstone Manor on Ghosts Season 2 Episode 5.

The trick is on Hetty because the past came back to haunt her (literally). It was a trick for her, but the fun was a treat for us.

Ghosts hit the Halloween episodes out of the park! Another fun and campy time for this cheeky group.

"Halloween 2: The Ghost of Hetty's Past" was a solid and exciting episode. All the characters hit their marks with quips and jokes to make us laugh.

Between the shenanigans with Molly arriving and Jay's troubles dealing with the neighbors, plenty was going on at Woodstone Manor. This adventure captures when Ghosts finds its rhythm and takes us along for the ride.

Plus, Isaac's dating woes fit perfectly with everything else going on with Sam, Jay, and the rest of the ghosts. An enjoyable C-plot for the Halloween trifecta.

We need more episodes like Ghosts Season 2 Episode 5.

Jay needs to throw in the towel when it comes to June and Ally. He's not going to fix the poor first impression made on Ghosts Season 2 Episode 4.

He and Sam had a chance to repair some damage with the Halloween party; the opportunity was right there to build the bonds. But since that failed on all accounts, he needs to acknowledge they won't be close neighbors. It can't happen after all the hurdles.

Alberta: I have to ask, what is it like up there?!

Alberta: I have to ask, what is it like up there?!

Molly: All I'll say is it's remarkable. But beyond that, I can't say anything specific, or I'll melt. In fact, I'm not sure I was supposed to say that, but I didn't melt. So, I guess it was okay.

And when he went to take back the feather duster, that move sealed the fate. The ask was too weird that no explanation would make sense.

Sure, they may get involved in future mishaps and stories together, but it will take something significant for Sam and Jay to win over Ally and June. Something huge and full of sitcom shenanigans!

The arrival of Hetty's former maid during the séance was a shocking and scandalous twist.

Beyond Elias, Molly was the last person Hetty ever wanted to see again. It's the kind of dramatic gag that is both hilarious and petty; a move that is full of drama for the storyline.

Hetty: So, the harlot just remains?!

Molly: Well, I may have been a harlot, but what about you?! You were a cruel and vindictive boss!

Hetty: It’s too late for flattery. Permalink: So, the harlot just remains?!

Though, what I loved about this arrival was the truths revealed by Molly and how she and Hetty repaired their burnt bridges.

Hetty only had her side of the story and what she believed about her husband's affair. So, for the truth to come out, it just further proved that Elias was that monster, and we're glad to see him go.

I'm glad Hetty was able to forgive Molly and find common ground with her. Molly may be in the afterlife, but the tension was something Hetty needed to deal with before she ever got "sucked off." Hopefully, this move will lead her closer to her happy ending.

Did anyone else love how the ghosts got Jay to head to the hidden vault?

The scene was perfect Ghosts Season 2 fun! It got everyone involved with a usable power to lead him in the right direction. Even though Jay can't see the ghosts, the scene proves they can make contact when needed.

I love when the ghosts team up to work with Sam and Jay.

You know they say the border between the living and dead thins on Halloween. Alberta

Saving Sam in the vault couldn't have been possible without Thorfinn's electric flicker, Trevor's foggy message, and Isaac's smell blast. It's a balance of the team working together to accomplish a mission.

And we got plenty of tension waiting to find out if the ghosts could save Sam in time. Granted, Sam wasn't going to die in the vault, but the stress was there to find out if Jay would listen. That's a good play on Ghosts' conflict.

Regarding conflict, Isaac should've been upfront with Nigel about his ghost ability.

He has no control over his embarrassing power; it was something that was given to him in death. Isaac is working with the cards dealt to him, and Nigel has his issues to deal with too.

Isaac: Oh God, I am so nervous. This is our first party as whatever it is we are now.

Sasappis: Boyfriends?

Isaac: Ahh, it’s just so lovey-dovey.

Sasappis: Murderer and victim?

Isaac: Ahh, it's just so lovey-dovey.

Sasappis: Murderer and victim?

Isaac: Not loving the sound of that one either.

Though, I understand the feeling of being worried about something you can't change and wondering how someone you care about will react.

Isaac and Nigel have gone through a lot during their relationship. It's great that they've yet again overcome the drama and still want to be together. However, they need to communicate better!

They've been ghosts for centuries; it's time they are open and honest about the little things too. All they've had was time to deal with their powers and the afterlife.

Last Thoughts From Woodstone Manor:

Flower trapping Sam in the vault might be the most "Flower" thing she's ever done.



Trevor knows his party rules. Sam and Jay need to listen to him in advance.



If only the ghosts had done something during the séance. The guests would've been blown away by all the special abilities!



There's a story about the feuding farmer's market we're missing. June and Ally weren't happy about the pickle guy stepping in.

Now, over to you, Ghosts fans.

What did you think of "Halloween 2: The Ghosts of Hetty's Past"?

Will any other ghosts from Hetty's past ever return? What are Ally's and June's opinions of Jay after the Halloween shenanigans? What could be Nigel's ghostly power?

