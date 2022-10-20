Ghosts Season 2 Episode 4 Review: The Tree

The fight for one tree on Ghosts Season 2 Episode 4 caused a whole mess of drama.

Sam's and Jay's hearts were in the right place, but the situation could've worsened. Sasappis needed to be upfront about what the tree meant to him, especially for the effort that was put in.

That one lie gave us plenty of shenanigans for the Woodstone Manor crew to handle. A noble cause that blew up in true sitcom fashion.

"The Tree" was an enjoyable episode that explored the many layers of one of the Woodstone ghosts.

We didn't get much of Sasappis's backstory during Ghosts Season 1. There were key moments about his death and tribe in the area, but there wasn't much about him.

When I was a girl, I would wile away afternoons under its glorious shade. I was even married under that tree. You know what? Cut it down. Hetty Permalink: You know what? Cut it down.

In this case, we got to explore his character development and the many layers of his crush. He truly loved Shiki; that tree was the embodiment of those feelings and the last connection to his old life.

I loved how "The Tree" expressed that connection and made everything much more profound than it was.

This plotline got pretty deep for a sitcom; it's one of the reasons why Ghosts is such an exciting and heartwarming show. It's a great mix of funny jokes and emotional beats.

Sasappis's biggest mistake was not telling Sam and Jay right away why the tree was important to him. It's the most obvious conclusion, but it has to be stated again!

Sam and Jay are pretty reasonable people.

They've helped the ghosts deal with their emotional baggage or helped them discover things from the past. Like, Alberta's murder suspect on Ghosts Season 2 Episode 2.

Alberta: : You gotta tell Sam the truth, Sas.

Sasappis: Do I? So, some protestors showed up. So what? Maybe they’ll save a tree? Isn’t that a good thing?

Everyone: Yeah. That’s true.

If he had told them about the connection to Shiki or what it meant to his past, they no doubt would've gone to talk with June and Ally. Granted, the neighbors would've still chopped the tree down, but they still could've received the tree seeds to plant near Woodstone Manor as a pleasant memory.

Plus, Sam and Jay are quick on their feet. They could've come up with a story about why the tree was important to them and their Woodstone family or reinforced the connection to the land.

Did anyone else think Sam was one comment away from igniting a riot? She's lucky it only became a small protest afterward.

The entire scene at the tree protest was awkward and uncomfortable because of how realistic it was.

From all the online memes and news posts, we've all read stories of people like Sam putting their feet in their mouths and crossing major lines. Sam was almost one of them, and we couldn't join the group to stop her.

It's great that Bob, June, Ally, and Jay all stepped in to talk some sense into her. Clearly, Bob was the only one at that protest who was the best living expert and knew about the land/tree/his tribe.

Sam's heart was in the right place for Sasappis, but common sense and respect for other people always need to win out first. She needed to read the room better and pick up on all the vibes everyone was giving her.

Hopefully, the new tree seeds will grow and blossom quickly. Seeing the trees around the manor will give Sasappis more inspiration for his afterlife again.

It's a small gesture that will make a big difference in a few years.

Flower: Once, I took acid to save the snow leopards. Wait, are there still snow leopards?

Sam: Yeah.

Plus, the trees will have to tide him over since he will never be able to see Shiki in person. The ghostly barriers on the land will forever keep him in. There's nothing he can do ... unless there's a twist.

Could we have a twist? Would Sasappis and Shiki reuniting be how he gets "sucked off" in the end?

Regarding the other ghosts, we have to give Thorfinn some credit. He tried to put his best environmental foot forward to learn more and make a change.

Sure, it was all a performative gesture at first to win over Flower, but the information did change his mind. Thorfinn did care about the environment for a time, so that's a start. He's back to wanting climate change, but he can be won back.

Thorfinn has shown a lot of character development during his time on Ghosts Season 1 and Ghosts Season 2.

This move could be another good sign that he's growing even more. And that his relationship with Flower is getting stronger by the episodes.

Flower and Thorfinn are pretty cut together. They might be an endgame, or they might be a simple flirtation. However, we've got potential for where they could be after "The Tree."

Last Thoughts From Woodstone Manor:

Sam's writing career will take a big hit at that newspaper after having to write a major retraction and apology. The newspaper may not trust her to write an op-ed again since this one wasn't properly researched.



Trevor is a wise character when he wants to be. The combination of having no pants and his gross comments takes it all away.



Hetty has a fascination with stable boys. How scandalous!



We see you, Jay. We appreciate you went above and beyond to sit on that tree.

Now, over to you, Ghosts fans.

What did you think of "The Tree"?

Will Sasappis and Shiki ever reunite? Did Thorfinn's efforts win over Flower? Will Trevor ever get a pair of pants?

If you missed the latest episode of Ghosts, you can watch Ghosts online via TV Fanatic. Come back here and share your thoughts in the comments below.

Justin Carreiro is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.