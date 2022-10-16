Interview with the Vampire Post Mortem: Kalyne Coleman Talks Louis's Outburst & Grace's Reaction

Interview with the Vampire is a bonafide hit.

The AMC series has already been quickly renewed for a season two and is taking the internet by storm. A brilliant reimagining of the Anne Rice classic, the series has crafted a compelling narrative, and an excellent cast brings it to life.

The effervescent and exquisite Kalyne Coleman plays the formidable Grace de Pointe du Lac, and TV Fanatic was able to snag a few minutes of her time to talk about that devastating scene during Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 3 and what's next for Grace this season.

How familiar were you with Interview with the Vampire before booking this role?

So, first of all, I got this audition on a weekend when I had multiple auditions, and I didn't know how I was going to get them done. And then, this came in on a Saturday, and I could not put the script down when I started. It was incredible. I fell in love with Grace, and I fell in love with the world Rolin created through Anne Rice.

And it was my first time. So once I got the role, I took a deep dive. And I listened to the book, read tons of interviews with Ann Rice, and listened to her story. And just really got involved with all the supernatural characters and the big questions she asked everyone.

And was there something specific, when you were reading the scripts and getting to know Grace, that really attracted you to the role?

Oh, yeah. Okay. So, Cicely Tyson has this quote that says, "If my skin tingles, it's something I must do." Right? Queen Mother Cicely Tyson.

My mother calls me her joy child. And I just resonated so deeply with Grace's role in the family: to bring light, share love, be the glue that connects and be that good sister who's always there. So, that was what originally drew me to this script. Her love for Louis, her love for her family, and the light she exudes.

And then, of course, she goes on a whole journey after that.

Oh. I'm excited.

And you kind of touched on this, but what has it meant for you to step into this role of Grace and bring her to life in this series?

It has been one of the greatest honors of my life. This is my first TV show. So, it was also a huge learning experience. And I am so grateful for all of the cast, all of the crew, and the producers, for making so much space for me to grow with Grace.

It has been tremendous to also see how people feel about the show and to just go on this journey with everyone. I am so honored to be a part of Anne Rice's legacy in this way and to have this new conversation with it.

Stepping into this most recent episode, the twins are older, and a lot of time has passed from where the series started. So, in the years that passed, without seeing Louis as much, what do you think Grace believes is happening with her brother?

It's tough because, in episode two, she notices his eyes have changed. His whole energy has changed. He's dressing differently. And she knows he's solely, and only, with Lestat, to the point where he has completely given up all family obligations emotionally.

He brings money. He does take care of us in that way, but he is no longer the brother I know. So at this point, before 103, I truly think that he's staying away from the family, maybe because he doesn't think we accept him, in a way.

And that's why I believe Grace really tries to show him love to show him that that doesn't matter to me. I just want you. I want my kids to know you. Please hold my child. I don't think she has any idea of any sort of violent nature that might be going on.

His essence has changed in some ways, and he stays away, which makes her sad, and she doesn't understand what's happening. But I don't think she thinks it's at all evil in any way yet.

And to that point, what does she think, during this episode, when he does display that burst of anger?

Damn. Because...can you imagine if that happened in real life?

I know.

We're living in the 1900s in New Orleans. New Orleans is a very spiritual place, coming with good and bad energies. Right? I don't think she would have a name for what it is, but I do know she would understand that there's something not humanly normal about that amount of strength.

So I think she's truly in a state of shock. And now she knows not only are you not the brother that I used to know, but something darker is happening. Right? Because there's no way you could blow off a door with your human strength. So now it's scary. Before, she was worried, and she was sad, but now you're putting my family in danger.

And so there must be a separation. There must be mama bear to come out and protect her cubs. No, no, no, no. We can't. You know what I mean? I don't know if she would even have a name for it just then, but now she knows it's evil, and now she knows he can be violent.

So, you would say her suspicion level is starting to rise as each episode passes about her brother and what he might be getting into?

Absolutely. Absolutely.

It seems like Grace tries to be neutral in the divide between Louis and his mother. And she doesn't want to exclude Louis, but she will also be there for her mother. So what do you think her true feelings are about that dynamic, and what's going on with her family at this point?

I think what happens with Grace is, at the start of the show, her dad is already gone. He's been passed for five years. She only has her brothers and her mother. And she's very close to Louis.

And they, of course, have this nurturing relationship with Paul, who is my elder brother, but also, in a way, I take care of him, and I'm worried for him. So when Paul passes the day after my wedding, let's talk about it. Come on, because that is traumatic.

I think that her main goal is to stay connected to Louis. And to be the glue, to be the person who keeps us together, because I know I only have my brother and mother left. And in order to keep the peace, I'll do whatever I can.

And that includes making sure that Louis knows that he still has, in my own way, whether it be offering him food or sending him invites until I don't. I think I try until I don't. And there's so much that you don't get to see in this series. The letter she's writing him. The many nights she cried over him—the many birthdays.

The many prayer sessions she had in order to try to figure out what to do about her brother.

Yeah. That's the impression I get. She doesn't want her family to fall apart, so she's doing what she can to try to keep it. But it's getting harder and harder, I think, as time passes.

Right. And I think she is often the person who has to hold space. Her mom is quite emotional and has very strong feelings, one way or the other. And then you have Louis on the other side, who shows emotion in a different way. So I think oftentimes, Grace's job is to hold space, or at all, and keep whatever she's feeling for her private moments.

And to be the rock and to be the person that they can come to when they need a hug or a conversation.

You were saying this is your first TV series, so what has been the best part about filming the series?

What has been the best part? You know, that's such a good question. What has been the best part? You know what? I'll give one of my favorite moments on set.

So, there was one day when we were working with twin babies on set. I think you saw them in episode two. And the parents were amazing. And it was time for a nap. It was really late on set, so both of them were crying, and I was trying to rock them.

And me and Jacob were trying to take care of them, but of course, Jacob had his vampire eyes in and his teeth, so the baby was a little scared. Also, he was supposed to not touch the baby, even though he has a child of his own and is very nurturing and loving. Jacob was like, "Ask his dad." He said, "What song does the baby like?"

And he said, "The ABCs."

So, the entire cast and crew broke out and sang the ABC song. And I was just rocking this beautiful baby. And that was the moment when I realized that this is a community. Yes, only people see our faces, but there are so many people that come together to get this done.

And that's one of the most beautiful memories I have on set, to be in that love and in that space where we were willing to press pause and just sing to this child. Because that's what it's about, as well.

Oh, that's such a good memory.

So this series is, I think, about much more than just vampires. It's a much bigger tale than that. And I think that resonates with audiences and why it's caught on so much with the public. What is something that you hope people take away from the show?

I hope people watching can see themselves in some way, whether it be a character, a relationship, or a situation. And by seeing themselves, realize they are not alone.

And I think my character, in particular, I would say to those people who are watching the show, who might feel like an outsider, who might feel alone, who see themselves in the show, to really lean into those people in your life who you may not think are there for you. They could be just waiting for that conversation.

Because I think that's Grace's main thing. She wishes Louis trusted her enough to hold space for who he is now. So, I hope that people watch this and they see themselves, and it spurs conversations in their own life of connection. Because we all are so... life is hard sometimes, you know?

You can get really lonely. It can be really tough. So shows like this, I hope that it can bring people together. Even if it's for a night. Everybody, get dressed up in black, wear red lipstick, drink some wine, and watch this show.

How pleased have you been with the reception for the series?

So pleased. So pleased. One of my favorite things are these TikTok videos, where people will just go in, in their unique way of how they love the characters, and the relationships on the show, and how they stand for what is happening. And I could not be happier to be a part of sharing this with the world. It's been a beautiful experience.

Yeah, for sure. And people love Grace. I mean, how could you not?

I wish Louis loved me more. But I'm so happy. I'm so happy they do.

Good. And speaking of Grace, what can we expect from Grace for the rest of the season, moving forward from this episode?

Child. They'll have to wait. Sing. But Grace takes a stand. I'll say that. She starts to stand up for herself in the best way she knows how.

Okay. And if you could describe the remainder of season one in three words, what words would you choose?

Oh, that's good. Okay. I would say violent was the first word that came to mind, so let's stick with that. Violent. Loving. Those contradictions are all within everything. And swaggy.

Oh, okay. I like it. I ask this question a lot, and nobody's ever said that.

I mean, the costumes. The way everyone is just swagging it out.

***This interview has been edited for length and clarity.***

You can watch Interview with the Vampire Sunday at 10/9c on AMC.

Whitney Evans is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.