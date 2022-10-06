Katherine Langford to Headline Starz Psychological Thriller

Katherine Langford has booked her return to the small screen!

Starz has green-lit the drama series The Venery of Samantha Bird.

Langford (Knives Out, 13 Reasons Why) will lead the eight-episode drama in the title role of Samantha.

The series is created by Anna Moriarty, who also serves as executive producer.

Salvatore Stabile (Waco) is showrunner and executive producer.

Jessica Rhoades (Station Eleven, Sharp Objects) executive produces through her Pacesetter Productions shingle, with Rachel Polan serving as co-executive producer.

Jessica Yu (Fosse/Verdon, Billions) is consulting producer.

“’The Venery of Samantha Bird’ is the perfect complement to our slate of provocative, immersive storytelling that leans into the female gaze,” said Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming, STARZ.

“Katherine is an incredible talent who will bring this modern romance of addictive love to life.”

"Visiting family in New England, Samantha Bird reconnects with her childhood sweetheart and falls headlong into a seemingly perfect storybook romance," the logline reads.

"But underneath their fever dream lurks a more unsettling interpretation of this affair."

The Venery of Samantha Bird is a haunting portrayal of addictive love and the repercussions that a relationship has on the families in a small New England town.

Langford shot to fame playing Hannah Baker in Netflix’s original series 13 Reasons Why, which became a worldwide phenomenon shortly after its March 2017 release.

Langford was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Drama.

That same year, she received the prestigious Screen Australia Breakthrough Award from Australians in Film.

In 2019, she was part of the critically acclaimed Lionsgate mystery thriller Knives Out, which won a Hollywood Critics Association Award for Best Cast.

Her other film credits also include roles in 20th Century Fox’s Love, Simon, and Paramount Pictures’ Spontaneous, for which she received a Critics' Choice Award nomination.

She also returned to Netflix in July 2020, as the lead in Cursed.

Langford currently stars in the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) six-part Australian crime drama, Savage River.

