Leslie Jordan: Call Me Kat Pays Tribute With Emotional Video

Call Me Kat paid tribute to Leslie Jordan on Thursday.

The FOX comedy shared a video tribute with scenes from the late actor's time on the show, as his work on other FOX shows, Fantasy Island, The Masked Singer, The Cool Kids, and Lego Masters.

“I’m a big believer in celebrating every moment,” Jordan said in one scene.

“Forever a part of the Fox family," the tribute video says at the end of the clip.

Jordan died on Monday after reportedly suffering a medical emergency before crashing his car.

"The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan,” the actor’s spokesperson said in a statement.

“Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times."

"What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being."

"Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today.”

The cast of Call Me Kat paid tribute to Jordan earlier this week in the wake of his passing.

“There aren’t words to convey the loss we are experiencing as a cast and a Call Me Kat family. Leslie Jordan was larger than life,” a joint statement from series star Mayim Bialik, the cast, and producers reads, according to Deadline.

“He was a Southern gentleman; tender, wise, naughty and hilarious."

"We got to know and love him at the height of his happiness and joy and it is inconceivable to imagine a world without our Leslie: the man who would spit on his contact lenses before putting them in his eyes, the man who had a story about every man in Hollywood and some of the women as well, the man who lived to make people laugh."

"We will be taking time to grieve and to celebrate the many gifts Leslie gave to us and to the entire world and we appreciate privacy at this time.”

Check out the tribute that aired during the comedy below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.