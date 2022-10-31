Peacock Adds Dedicated Hallmark Hub, Including Live Channels & Library Content

Peacock is adding a wealth of Hallmark content for premium subscribers.

The streaming service has joined forces with Hallmark Media to stream live and on-demand programming from Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama as part of a first-of-its-kind linear plus SVOD deal for the network.

Going live Wednesday, the dedicated brand hub will be prominently featured on Peacock’s home page as a singular destination for all things Hallmark Media.

The hub will feature live simulcasts of all three channels with current season programming available live and on-demand next day as well as a robust library of movies within the Hallmark library, including signature holiday favorites.

“As we continue to make Peacock a premium streaming destination, Hallmark is exactly the type of brand we want to align with,” said Kelly Campbell, President of Peacock, and Direct-to-Consumer, NBCUniversal.

“Through this groundbreaking partnership, we’re giving Hallmark viewers a unique viewing experience while continuing to grow our audience, boosting engagement across both brands.”

“We’re proud to enter this partnership with Peacock and bring our widely beloved Hallmark content to their subscribers,” said Wonya Lucas, President & CEO, Hallmark Media.

“The opportunity to provide our devoted fanbase access to all three of Hallmark’s linear networks will allow our audience to continue to grow and connect in meaningful ways.”

As part of the landmark deal, Peacock subscribers will gain access to Hallmark's catalog of series and movies, including live and next-day access to shows like When Calls the Heart, and the upcoming original series Ride and The Way Home.

The Hallmark-branded hub will also include a VOD collection containing new premiere movies and dozens of Hallmark movie classics, all included with a Peacock Premium subscription.

Peacock has been expanding its content ever since its launch.

It recently became the home to next-day episodes of NBC series, taking them away from Hulu.

Adding Hallmark into the mix is a great thing because it means that people will be able to access Hallmark's roster without a cable subscription.

