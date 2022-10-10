Quantum Leap Scores Back Order at NBC

Quantum Leap is sticking around for longer at NBC.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new drama has landed a six-episode pickup.

The order for more episodes brings the Quantum Leap Season 1 tally to 18 episodes.

Quantum Leap launched on NBC last month to 3.35 million total viewers and a 0.47 rating in the demo.

The numbers eased in its second episode to 2.77 million and a 0.34 rating, but it stabilized the following week.

The news means Quantum Leap is the first rookie series of the season to extend its season.

The series is a reboot of the 1989-93 series of the same that starred Scott Bakula and Dean Stockwell.

"It’s been nearly 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished," the official synopsis teases.

"Now, a new team, led by physicist Ben Song (Raymond Lee), has been assembled to restart the project in hope of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it."

"Everything changes, however, when Ben makes an unauthorized leap into the past, leaving the team behind to solve the mystery of why he did it.

"At Ben's side throughout his leaps is Addison (Caitlin Bassett), who appears in the form of a hologram only Ben can see and hear.

"She's a decorated Army veteran who brings level-headed precision to her job," NBC teases of the reboot.

"At the helm of the highly confidential operation is Herbert "Magic" Williams (Ernie Hudson), a no-nonsense career military man who has to answer to his bosses, who won’t be happy once they learn about the breach of protocol."

"The rest of the team at headquarters includes Ian Wright (Mason Alexander Park), who runs the Artificial Intelligence unit "Ziggy," and Jenn Chou (Nanrisa Lee), who heads up digital security for the project."

"As Ben leaps from life to life, putting right what once went wrong, it becomes clear that he and the team are on a thrilling journey."

"However, Addison, Magic, Ian, and Jenn know that if they are going to solve the mystery of Ben's leap and bring him home, they must act fast or lose him forever."

The series continues tonight at 10 p.m. on NBC with an episode that features Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.