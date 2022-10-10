Quantum Leap Scores Back Order at NBC

at .

Quantum Leap is sticking around for longer at NBC.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new drama has landed a six-episode pickup.

The order for more episodes brings the Quantum Leap Season 1 tally to 18 episodes.

Taking Off - Quantum Leap

Quantum Leap launched on NBC last month to 3.35 million total viewers and a 0.47 rating in the demo.

The numbers eased in its second episode to 2.77 million and a 0.34 rating, but it stabilized the following week.

Astronaut Ben - Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 2

The news means Quantum Leap is the first rookie series of the season to extend its season.

The series is a reboot of the 1989-93 series of the same that starred Scott Bakula and Dean Stockwell.

"It’s been nearly 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished," the official synopsis teases.

"Now, a new team, led by physicist Ben Song (Raymond Lee), has been assembled to restart the project in hope of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it."

Ian Delivers - Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 2

"Everything changes, however, when Ben makes an unauthorized leap into the past, leaving the team behind to solve the mystery of why he did it.

"At Ben's side throughout his leaps is Addison (Caitlin Bassett), who appears in the form of a hologram only Ben can see and hear.

"She's a decorated Army veteran who brings level-headed precision to her job," NBC teases of the reboot.

"At the helm of the highly confidential operation is Herbert "Magic" Williams (Ernie Hudson), a no-nonsense career military man who has to answer to his bosses, who won’t be happy once they learn about the breach of protocol."

Fight Ready - Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 3

"The rest of the team at headquarters includes Ian Wright (Mason Alexander Park), who runs the Artificial Intelligence unit "Ziggy," and Jenn Chou (Nanrisa Lee), who heads up digital security for the project."

"As Ben leaps from life to life, putting right what once went wrong, it becomes clear that he and the team are on a thrilling journey."

"However, Addison, Magic, Ian, and Jenn know that if they are going to solve the mystery of Ben's leap and bring him home, they must act fast or lose him forever."

Heavy Bag Work - Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 3

The series continues tonight at 10 p.m. on NBC with an episode that features Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas.

What are your thoughts on the pickup for more episodes?

Hit the comments below.

Remember, you can watch Quantum Leap online right here via TV Fanatic.

Grey's Anatomy Season Premiere Spoiler Photos: So. Many. Changes.
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , , ,

Quantum Leap Quotes

Ben: Some people assume that because I’m a physicist, I can’t be romantic. What they don’t realize is science is romance.
Jenn: Yeah, I’m sorry I asked for that speech now.
Ben: I’m serious. Take the law of entanglement. Once two particles experience a shared state, they’re no longer separate entities. They exist as one, even when separated by great distances.

Look, I’m not trying to tell you how to do your job. I’m just merely offering a counterpoint from someone who has impeccable taste in music.

Ian

Quantum Leap

Quantum Leap Photos

The Magic of the Team - Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 4
Magic Knows - Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 4
Not Getting the Message - Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 4
It's a Look - Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 4
Teamwork - Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 4
Looking Up - Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 4
  1. Quantum Leap
  2. Quantum Leap Scores Back Order at NBC