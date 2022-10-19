Reginald the Vampire Season 1 Episode 3 Review: Hypnos

Reginald continued to make some waves in the vampire community on Reginald the Vampire Season 1 Episode 3.

Maurice made a deal with an unlikely accomplice, Angela, that may change Reginald's future as a vampire.

This deal consists of Angela and Maurice setting Reggie up for a big vampire assessment to decide whether he lives or dies (and if he lives, accept him into the community more).

The vampire assessment sounded like an interesting event that we would love to learn more about, but that may not happen soon.

The discovery of Reginald's ultimate ability may lead to his death sooner than he realized, much to Maurice's chagrin.

In most vampire media, most vampires can glamor (glamour, etc.) human subjects to make them forget they were fed on or do what they're told.

This proved to be true in Reginald The Vampire as well, but Reginald himself gained the ability to take it another step.

Reginald has the ability to glamor other vampires.

This ability makes Reginald a major target in the vampire world and also scares Maurice.

Maurice wanted him to keep it a secret and never glamor a vampire again (even though Reggie saved his life by glamoring a vampire), but Reginald didn't listen.

The show improved this episode the story finally became interesting.

Angela and Maurice made a deal to get Reginald to complete the vampire assessment, which will make more vampires respect him.

The catch if Reginald fails, he dies, and so does his maker (aka, Maurice).

Maurice started to train Reginald on performance to hone in his vampire skills, but the plans got derailed.

Angela found out about Reginald's special power due to him not being able to control himself, and a betrayal.

Mike, Maurice's partner and fellow vampire, was somehow revealed to be owned by Angela.

He reported that he witnessed Reginald glamor Angela's lackeys, Penelope and LeBron.

She "freed" him because of this information and vowed to kill Reginald before he could even compete in the assessment.

Maurice also discovered that he glamored them due to their shared connection and released his anger on Reginald.

Unlike any other vampire in the community, he seemed genuinely worried for Reginald's safety (hence the anger).

Another issue arose in Reginald's life: one of his coworkers discovered that there were vampires in their town.

Ashley, played by Marguerite Hanna, started to help Sarah figure out how she lost her memory, which lead her to finding Todd's holes in his neck.

These holes, obviously created by Reginald, lead her to spray holy water on her coworkers, to no avail.

While we don't get an explanation as to why Reginald does not seem to be affected by the holy water.

Could this be another power of Reginald's? Or is it something that the series will avoid using?

We haven't seen this part of vampire lore addressed in any other situation yet, so hopefully, it will get talked about in the future.

The performances continue to remain steady, and Jacob Batalon delighted us once again with his endearing comedic charm.

This episode actually dealt with the consequences of his powers while giving us more details on how vampire society works in this world.

The hour continued the series' upward trajectory in quality, providing us with actual meat in the story and real stakes (pun intended).

Reginald continued to feed off of his coworker Todd, and while Todd's attitude has been more pleasant thanks to his glamor, the discovery of vampires in the human world may cause catastrophe.

Reginald (probably) broke the rules already by revealing everything to his friend Claire, whose now become his human ally.

This friendship can't stay perfect forever, and Maurice will probably have something to say about her knowing everything.

Reginald's new glamor power brings another interesting bit of uniqueness to the show, which is needed if the series wants to survive.

The show hasn't been performing too well in ratings but has managed to keep some of its lead-in show's (Chucky) viewers (so far).

Batalon's draw of Marvel/MCU fans will help the show continue to be semi-successful, but will it be enough to keep the show afloat?

Based on Johnny B. Truant's Fat Vampire novels, the series has been improving steadily, and hopefully, now that three episodes have set up the big issues, we will get more vampire action.

What the series lacks the most is blood.

While we saw Reginald feeding on Todd (and pouring the blood over his other food to make it more appetizing for him), there's a lack of blood in this vampire series.

While we don't want a bloodbath in every episode, it's interesting that they decided to use their TV-14 rating (and 10 pm timeslot) for language instead of gore.

Hopefully, it can hold its own based on the uniqueness of the vampire community and be enough to keep the show breathing.

So, fanatics, what do you think about the third episode of Reginal the Vampire?

Are you getting into the story like we are, or do you want more from the show/the plot?

Let us know in the comments below, and remember you can watch Reginald the Vampire online here on TV Fanatic.

Hypnos Review Editor Rating: 3.95 / 5.0 4.0 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5 User Rating: 5.0 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5

Rating: 5.0 / 5.0 ( 2 Votes) 3.95 / 5.0

Michael Stack is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.