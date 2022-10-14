Station 19 Season 6 Episode 2 Review: Everybody's Got Something to Hide Except Me and My Monkey

Maya's self-destruction mode has reached a new low.

The tension around Maya, her colleagues, and her wife was front and center during Station 19 Season 6 Episode 2, and it's to the point where the others have noticed.

It's hard to say where all of this is headed, but it's unlikely that it's anywhere good!

Despite some developments, it was an entertaining, sexy, and even fun hour. The opening alone gave us so much insight into some of the characters' states.

Theo and Vic were in the sexiest state of all, and my goodness, that shower was steamy in more ways than one. It's hard to believe that the two of them have overcome their issues and found themselves in this healthy space.

They're so happy that, like Vic, it's hard to trust in it. You can't even fault the woman, who has experienced more trauma and heartache than a person should, for panicking about her and Theo being too happy.

As viewers, we're probably in the same state as her-- waiting for the other shoe to drop and something bad to happen. Can they ever let Vic be happy for too long? It never seems like it.

The fact that they mentioned it at all only makes a person more paranoid about something inevitably bad or challenging headed their way. But they're such a precious couple, and they came out on the other side after some rough periods, grief, and darkness.

I'll take it if they're the one good, positive thing and the happy couple we have now. Protect them at all costs.

Because many other relationships are all over the place, there's a lot of uncertainty, darkness, and rough patches.

Not only were Vic and Theo the happy ones out of the hour, but they also provided the most laughs. Theo's crypto fire joke was funny, and Vic's inability to stop making penis jokes after that guy fell off a balcony and onto his junk was hilarious.

The whole situation with that particular aspect of the call was funny, down to Sullivan and the others' reactions when he fell. How do you not love this crew?

Even when fractured and messy, they have such fun chemistry and a good time on calls, and it's pure entertainment.

The crypto fire case was a good one, and despite all the thick tension in the air with Maya, Ross, and Beckett, the crazy thing about them is how well they work together. You can say the same about Maya and Sullivan too. Those two, in particular, are like two sides of the same coin, which makes their interactions fascinating when they aren't petty or at each other's throats.

They all took it very seriously and weren't effing around with the college kid withholding information about how the fire started and the crypto-mining the Brian guy had him involved in.

The collaborative effort by all of them helped them hold both men accountable and prevent any other incidents.

It shows you there could be a pathway for them to work together and at least be professional when it calls for it. However, they have to get to that point. I don't know if they can without it getting even messier, though.

Ross is the one who told Beckett about the blackmail, and he's been using that to ride Maya's case at every turn. He's treating her worse than a probie, and she's not happy about it.

Yes, it's degrading and ridiculous and going on for too long. I don't know how long this can be deemed appropriate with no end in sight.

Maya: You know you're not a bad captain when your sober.

Beckett: Wish I could say the same about you, Bishop. Permalink: Wish I could say the same about you, Bishop.

Permalink: Wish I could say the same about you, Bishop.

But I also don't know what Maya expected either. She didn't anticipate her impulsive threat to lead to all of this, and now she's paying the price for it repeatedly.

It got the attention of everyone else, and the others spent most of the hour speculating why Maya blackmailed Ross, what it could've been about, and how it involved Beckett.

Andy got all the information from Maya earlier, and it was good to see those two sharing scenes and being genuine friends. We haven't had their friendship on display significantly in a long time.

Andy has matured so much, and it's installments like this when you see it in full effect. She called Maya right out when she heard about the blackmail.

Regardless of how they feel about one another, they don't do things to each other. It crossed a line to which there hasn't been a point of return.

And as Andy reminded her, they've all made inappropriate choices before. Blackmail wasn't the way. But Andy also knew that if the news got out about what really happened, Maya would have more than Beckett, Ross, and Sullivan to deal with because the others wouldn't respond well to it either.

Andy going out of her way to squash all the chatter and theories while protecting all parties, Maya included, was admirable. And maybe it'll settle things for a little bit, at least for now. However, the truth will come out eventually, especially if Maya continues down the path that she's on with everyone.

You could tell it was bothering Sullivan that the others were talking about the situation and coming up with wild and unflattering theories.

Maya: What's two?

Andy: Listen to your wife and find some help. Permalink: Listen to your wife and find some help.

Permalink: Listen to your wife and find some help.

But he was surprised and respected Andy for what she did. And that's why it sucked that he wouldn't tell her the truth when she asked him about his relationship with Ross. Sure, they aren't sleeping with one another or in a relationship now, but they were before.

I believe Sullivan when he talks about how meaningful his relationship with Ross is because of what they went through in the military together. I understand how not even getting to speak to her as a friend may hurt him because of all of that.

He and Andy are in such an indefinable place. They're exes, and most of the time, you can forget that they were even romantically linked, but they also have this closeness that transcends whatever they are supposed to be to each other now.

It's an intimacy between them that doesn't have a category yet. Andy knows that Sullivan is telling her the truth, which sucks.

But he, Ross, Maya, and Beckett are all in this weird, stagnant place where we're waiting for the next big move and how it'll impact everyone.

Perhaps Maya's gift to Beckett is that next big move.

After everything that everyone has been telling her and the concern that's directed toward her, Maya going through with that gift was disappointing.

But if there were doubts about the show doubling down on the OG ruthless Maya, the end of the hour put that to bed.

Only you can prevent crypto fires. Theo Permalink: Only you can prevent crypto fires.

Permalink: Only you can prevent crypto fires.

It's already been a bit unsettling and frustrating how Maya responds and even speaks about addiction. We've seen it with both Sullivan and Beckett, but it's probably rooted in something related to her past and father.

But it takes a special kind of tunnel vision and short-sightedness to consciously give a presumed recovering alcoholic a giant bottle of his favorite booze when there were valid concerns about him drinking on the job, and it affects how he functioned and led the team.

Why are we tempting an addict and potentially endangering the lives of the whole squad and civilians just to prove a point? How doesn't Maya see that, at some point, she's stooping so low to lash out and fight back against injustices by these people that she's making herself as bad as she perceives them to be or worse?

Andy has this unique task of trying to save both Jack and Maya from their self-destruction, explaining their behavior to everyone affected by their actions as if it'll make it okay or easier to deal with for everyone else.

So he gets laid regularly, and he's still a dick. Travis Permalink: So he gets laid regularly, and he's still a dick.

Permalink: So he gets laid regularly, and he's still a dick.

All Maya did with that move was prove that Carina was right about her needing help. She's been long overdue to lounge on some therapist's couch. It's what everyone who cares about her most deserves.

Things weren't any better for Maya and Carina. The chilliness between them in the bed was a dead giveaway for the state that they were in right now.

Neither of them recovered from their fight, and when Carina wanted to address it and talk through things, Maya shut her down and went off on her. It's hard to watch.

Maya took offense to Carina's ultimatum, of sorts, about Maya getting therapy, and she's allowing it to drive a bigger wedge between them.

It's sad because we still don't even know if Carina is pregnant or not, and what should be a happy point in their life is far from it.

Right now, it feels like Maya is too angry and defensive to communicate effectively with her wife, and they're in a cold war, which is a sad place for newlyweds who are trying to start a family should be.

Maya keeps citing all these problems at work as why she shouldn't have to deal with the Carina stuff too, but by now, much of that is by her own making, and shutting down on her wife isn't the solution.

Maya is just burning everything good in her life to a crisp on her way down. She probably realized things were going too well, didn't trust it, and started creating her self-fulfilling prophecy by ruining everything.

It's a tough watch, but the performances have been great.

Carina's Italian outbursts are entertaining. She's right about the hormones making her meaner. She's been going in on everyone any chance she gets.

It's good to see that they didn't completely abandon the Jack and Carina friendship that had developed. She was hard on him, but their talks were fruitful.

She felt that he abandoned them after agreeing to be their sperm donor. And he did leave.

But given the situation, Jack warranted sympathy, not tongue lashings for leaving them behind. When Jack found out the news about his family, Carina and Maya were there.

They were aware of his meeting his biological siblings and how disastrous that turned out. Jack was in a fragile emotional state and never deserved anger for taking off how he did. He deserved grace.

He didn't even put up a fight when she was yelling at him. However, we learned the truth about his venture to find his foster siblings thanks to Jack opening up to Carina.

Things couldn't get any more heartbreaking for him when he admitted that his foster brother didn't even remember who he was. That encounter derailed him from finding the others, and he's been a bigger mess ever since.

The encounter sent him spiraling, and that's how he ended up back in Seattle and sleeping with Ava, where they have one of the most dysfunctional and toxic relationships in the series.

Jack pushed away and hid from the family he does have because of all of this. It's heartbreaking.

Andy is right to pour all of her attention into getting Jack help, and Carina gets it, too, now that she's spoken with him. It was appalling to her when Maya was so callous about what Jack had gone through and why he was suffering.

The people Carina loves and cares about are going through it and need all the help they can get.

Over to you, Station 19 Fanatics. What are your thoughts on Maya's latest move against Beckett? Are you heartbroken for Jack? Sound off below.

You can watch Station 19 online here via TV Fanatic.

Jasmine Blu is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.