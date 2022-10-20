The Crown: The Monarchy Is in Chaos in Bittersweet Season 5 Trailer

The Crown Season 5 serves as the beginning of the end of the Netflix drama that chronicles the highs and lows of the British monarchy.

Debuting Wednesday, November 9, the penultimate season trailer picks up with Elizabeth (played by Imelda Staunton) in the ruins of Windsor Castle, which may or may not be a hint of what's to come.

The marriage between Charles (Dominic West) and Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) concludes in a very public fashion.

Charles reveals he wants “a more modern monarchy,”, but Elizabeth fires back:

“I don’t think it’s my behavior that’s threatening its survival.”

Charles turns to Camilla, and we also see Diana speaking out about what it's like to have the media following her everywhere and misconstruing every single word that comes out of her mouth.

“People will never understand how it’s really been for me… I never stood a chance.”

“I won’t go quietly… I’ll battle till the end.”

The cast includes Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, and Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne.

The cast is rounded out by Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles, Jonny Lee Miller as John Major, Salim Daw as Mohamed Al Fayed, and Khalid Abdalla as Dodi Fayed.

"Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatization tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign," the new logline teases.

"With the new decade in its stride, the Royal Family are presented with possibly their biggest challenge to date as the public openly question their role in '90s Britain."

"As Queen Elizabeth II (Imelda Staunton) approaches the 40th anniversary of her accession, she reflects on a reign that has encompassed nine prime ministers, the advent of mass television and the twilight of the British Empire."

"Yet new challenges are on the horizon. The collapse of the Soviet Union and the transfer of sovereignty in Hong Kong signals a seismic shift in the international order presenting both obstacles and opportunities."

"Meanwhile, trouble is brewing closer to home. Prince Charles (Dominic West) pressures his mother to allow him to divorce Diana (Elizabeth Debicki), presenting a constitutional crisis of the monarchy."

"Rumors circulate as husband and wife are seen to live increasingly separate lives and, as media scrutiny intensifies, Diana decides to take control of her own narrative, breaking with family protocol to publish a book that undermines public support for Charles and exposes the cracks in the House of Windsor," Netflix teases.

"Tensions are set to rise further, as Mohamed Al Fayed (Salim Daw) arrives on the scene."

"Driven by his desire for acceptance of the highest order, he harnesses his self-made wealth and power to try and earn him and his son Dodi (Khalid Abdalla) a seat at the royal table."

Check out the official trailer below.

