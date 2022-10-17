The Mole Season 6 Episode 6 Review: Mountain Mole

Sabotage was the name of the game during The Mole Season 6 Episode 6. Whether intentional or not, the shadiness was overflowing.

Suspicions are at an all-time high based on some of the moves made by the players.

Just when you thought certain players were staying in the background, they came out in full force to rise up the suspects' list. And others found their way moving down the list at a record pace.

"Mountain Mole" was a mission-heavy round for The Mole Season 6.

Nearly everything about the structure of the episode focused on the players taking part in the challenge. The dialogue, the suspicions, and the sabotage hinged on the rappelling game. Everything else was simply peppered in.

This type of round lives and dies by the excitement of the mission.

While it wasn't the most complex mission, it delivered an upbeat challenge that hooked us. And the surrounding events like the temptation games and the execution were equally fun and shocking.

Was anyone else just as surprised that Joi didn't take the exemption? I was shocked!

Joi is a player who prioritizes safety in the game. Once she sacrificed $25,000 for an exemption on The Mole Season 6 Episode 4, the move summed up her survivalist strategy.

So, when she stopped the bomb and gave up the exemption, it went against her player persona.

Winning $15,000 for the group pot is a big deal, especially since the group is continually catching up. And since she lost more, this move will earn her good recognition. If she's not The Mole, extra money is always welcomed.

It's either a good move by The Mole to reduce some suspicion or a good move by a player to earn trust and money back.

Though, Pranav getting executed from the next quiz was equally as shocking. I agreed with Greg; he did seem like one of the frontrunners to make the finale.

Pranav wasn't high on my Mole suspicion list.

[In confessional] Pranav was somebody that everybody thought would make it to the very end of this game. But to be honest, I’m relieved. Having someone who is such a strong competitor out this early paves the way for my win. Greg Permalink: Having someone who is such a strong competitor out this early paves the way for my win.

Permalink: Having someone who is such a strong competitor out this early paves the way for my win.

He always seemed to be a bit too focused on the missions, and his coalition with Avori came from a place of friendship/needing information. Plus, his behavior during the running mission on The Mole Season 6 Episode 5 cleared any suspicion. Pranav wanted to win so badly.

It's a shame he got eliminated this early on. Pranav was a good competitor and gave interesting confessionals.

Now onto the mission, the group's thinking was all over the place. None of them seemed to be on the same page about a good strategy.

Sure, no clear strategy could accurately determine who had the money. The Mole could've picked anyone randomly, and the group would have to determine as much. However, baseline thinking would've helped them tremendously.

They should've thought from a place where The Mole would choose players the others would want to be voted out.

Stronger players and weaker players for rock climbing and rappelling would be the best to keep in. The Mole could've gone in either direction, so the odds would always be better compared to middle-tier players.

Voting out Greg first was the right call. He's a more self-motivated player, and his physical skills weren't as strong as the other competitors. Plus, he fell somewhere in the middle between the weaker and stronger players.

The Mole would've most likely gone with more polarizing choices.

Kesi was the surprising choice. She's an active and more well-rounded player from the group, and she's had some blatant suspicious moves so far.

[In confessional] My strategy moving forward is defense. Protecting my number one suspect of The Mole and making sure nobody has any chance with one-on-one time with them. Even if I have the money in my bag, that’s a sacrifice I have to make. Greg Permalink: My strategy moving forward is defense.

Permalink: My strategy moving forward is defense.

The Mole giving her one of the $10,000 bags was a deliberate choice. Either she did it to eliminate some quick cash since she chose to be voted out right away, or The Mole framed her to raise her suspicion level.

I'm leaning more toward the former, as Kesi is high on my list. Even before the chain temptation game, she's mostly played in the background. Kesi would be the perfect Mole suspect.

In William's case, he should've listened to the rest of the group. His ego was becoming too much that he should've been voted out because of that alone.

There was no way The Mole would give him one of the bags.

Kesi: Will.

Avori: I’m sorry, Will. I know you want to go so badly. I know, I’m so sorry.

William: That’s the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard. Genuis idea, guys. You guys just don’t get it. Permalink: That’s the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard. Genuis idea, guys.

Permalink: That’s the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard. Genuis idea, guys.

William had repeatedly shown that he would do anything to win challenges. It would've guaranteed the group to win money if he had a bag.

He was so focused on playing out the mission and watching everyone that he lost sight of the game's purpose. William needs to back off and stop controlling the group's decisions because it's hurting the group.

On the other hand, Casey is an interesting case. She's either blatantly sabotaging as The Mole, sabotaging as a player, or not focusing on the mission.

Her first questionable move came from trying to get voted out over William. He didn't have the money, yet she kept pushing for herself. What was she thinking?!

And then, every subsequent time she delayed one of the stages or pushed for herself to get voted out seemed to make her a bigger suspect. Casey was desperate to get out of this mission and waste time.

Casey was a strong possibility for having one of the bags because she was the weakest of the group. Everyone was on the same page about keeping her except for her.

We have to watch Casey. She's doing a great job showing Mole-ish behavior.

It's great that the group won the $20,000 from the rappelling game because the odds of getting money in the chain temptation don't feel strong.

Will Kesi take the exemption from the box? The cliffhanger looks like a sure thing, so the players better brace themselves for the cold.

A version of this game was done on The Mole Season 5, which resulted in the players getting the money. To win this mission, you have to put the needs of the group ahead of the temptation of getting survival. It's a huge decision to make.

[In confessional] I chose Kesi to go first because she’ll go with the team. She’s a team player. Casey Permalink: She’s a team player.

Permalink: She’s a team player.

Based on this cast, I'm unsure if they would've easily given up the exemption. They're all desperate to stay in, and after Pranav's shocking execution, I wouldn't be surprised if someone stole the exemption.

The surprise, in this case, comes from Kesi possibly doing it right out of the gate. She's either going for sabotage, or she took a considerable risk that will ruin her relationships for the rest of the competition.

Last Thoughts From The Mole:

Alex Wagner has gotten into the fun of the game. Let her enjoy all the exploding money bags she wants.



The rappelling across the chasm would've been a strong "nope!" for me.



The edit wants us to know a few of the player's primary targets. Either it's a diversion, or we're being prepped for shocking executions.

Now, over to you, Mole fans.

What did you think of "Mountain Mole"?

Was Casey purposely stalling the team? Did Kesi take the exemption? Is William's ego getting a bit too much?

Share your thoughts in the comments below.

The Mole is available to stream now on Netflix.

Mountain Mole Review Editor Rating: 4.0 / 5.0 4.0 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5 User Rating: 4.0 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5

Rating: 4.0 / 5.0 ( 3 Votes) 4.0 / 5.0

Justin Carreiro is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.