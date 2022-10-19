The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 2 Trailer Teases All-Male "Striptacular"

The ladies of Essex College are back, and it looks like we're in for another stellar season.

HBO Max on Wednesday unveiled the official trailer for The Sex Lives of College Season 2, premiering Thursday, November 17.

Two episodes will air per week, running through December 15.

The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 2 Trailer Screengrab

Created by Emmy®-nominated writer/producer Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, the series follows four college roommates at New England’s prestigious Essex College.

The new season picks up with the students returning after their Fall break, tackling the challenges thrown their way at the end of season one, and facing their next semester filled with new faces, parties and predicaments.

Awakening

The series stars Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp, and Alyah Chanelle Scott.

Additional series regulars for the sophomore season include Mekki Leeper, Christopher Meyer, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Lolo Spencer, Renika Williams and Mitchell Slaggert.

The trailer teases plenty of drama -- and comedy -- ahead for our favorite characters.

Kimberly, Whitney, Bela, and Leighton are all ready to embrace change.

Gavin Leatherwood attends as Vanity Fair Hosts Vanities Party: A Night For Young Hollywood

They set up a “sex-positive, female-forward striptacular,” and the trailer shows it in all its glory...

We also see Kimberly struggling to make up her tuition payment after losing her scholarship.

Bela is ready to find out a question that has plagued her for some time:

Are short kings better lovers?

Rude Awakening

Yes, there's a lot happening in the trailer, but not all will be the same.

Gavin Leatherwood is not returning as Nico Murray for Season 2.

The Sex Lives of College Girls is created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble.

Executive produced by Kaling, showrunner Noble, and Howard Klein, the series is produced by Kaling International and 3 Arts Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Sex Lives of College Girls Key Art

Check out the trailer for Season 2 below and hit the comments with your thoughts on it!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Tags: , ,

