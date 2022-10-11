Virgin River: Martin Henderson Celebrates Major Milestone With Co-Stars

Virgin River is one of Netflix's buzziest series.

Fans were shocked earlier this year when Virgin River Season 4 wrapped up with several cliffhangers.

Thankfully, the cast is hard at work on the forthcoming fifth season, which will feature the 50th episode.

Martin Henderson, who plays Jack on the soapy drama, took to Instagram earlier this month to celebrate.

"We just completed shooting the 50th episode of Virgin River. Who knew we'd all still be here telling this wholesome love story for the ages?" the star wrote.

"Big congrats to our extremely hard-working crew and our talented delightful cast for always striving to make this the best for you incredibly passionate and oh-so-discerning audience.

"We do it all for you!! Thank you for watching, maybe we'll make at least 50 more!! #virginriver @netflix #50episodes #happyhalfcentury."

Henderson previously dished some goodies about Virgin River Season 5 to Glamour.

"The baby stuff gets really interesting," he told the outlet.

"Obviously, I'm speaking without having read any of those actual scripts," he dished.

"A lot of stuff gets wrapped up and then there's a whole bunch of new beginnings, new storylines," the actor added.

"I can't give too much away. I know someone might move away. Someone might leave."

If someone does leave, things will be crazier than ever on the Netflix hit.

Jinny Howe, the Netflix drama head, recently teased that "longevity and growth" is ahead.

“We see with Season 4 that the fandom is very strong and growing in many places as well,” Howe told Deadline.

“It feels like, based on what we’re seeing with Season 4 and the anticipation for Season 5, that there is a lot more storytelling to offer us."

"It will be exciting to see which characters continue to break out and audiences crave more of; we’re paying very close attention, understanding that this is a really rich universe of characters and that people can’t seem to get enough, myself included."

Virgin River stars Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Colin Lawrence, Jenny Cooper, Lauren Hammersley, Annette O'Toole, Tim Matheson, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Grayson Gurnsey, Sarah Dugdale, Zibby Allen, and Marco Grazzini.

