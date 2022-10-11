Watch The Cleaning Lady Online: Season 2 Episode 4

Did Fiona trust Arman?

On The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 4, Thony reeled in Arman when her best friend was caught up in a devastating situation.

Awkward Meeting - The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 3

Meanwhile, Garrett worked to get put back on the Cortez case.

Elsewhere, Chris struggled with the emotional aftermath of recent events.

Was there a way forward for everyone?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 4 Quotes

Nadia: We don’t need Thony!
Arman: Thony is the one who knows what sells in the medical field.
Nadia: Selling her meds wasn’t enough and never will be. I need to talk to Robert and ask him to cut our interest or we’ll drown in debt.
Arman: No you’re not going to ask him for another damm thing. I don’t want you close to that guy.

Thony: I’m going to tie him up with anything with a cord.
Fiona: Seriously, could this be any worse?
Thony: We can’t have him attack one of us again or walk out and go to the police.

The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 4

