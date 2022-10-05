Watch The Resident Online: Season 6 Episode 3

at .

Did all of the doctors manage to save the patient?

On The Resident Season 6 Episode 3, the doctors faced one of their most harrowing cases to date when a gunshot victim arrived at Chastain.

Steady does It - The Resident Season 6 Episode 2

Meanwhile, Ian was faced with a mandatory drug test, and Padma prepared for her C-section.

Elsewhere, Conrad found himself pushed to the limt in his attempt to strike a work-life balance.

Watch The Resident Season 6 Episode 3 Online

The Resident Season 6 Episode 3 Quotes

Kit: Blunt trauma victims, car crashes, workplace energies tend to be middle-class, well-insured. Private hospitals, like Yates, are happy to take them and make a nice little profit.
Conrad: Money talks and penetrating trauma victims, shootings and stabbings are uninsured.
Kit: And get sent to public hospitals like Chastain, and we suck up the costs.

Padma: If I die today.
Leela: It's a c-section, you're not going to die.
Padma: I have to know one thing. If something unexpected and awful happens today, will you make sure they are taken care of.
Leela: I will make sure that they are taken care of but that won't happen today.

The Resident Season 6 Episode 3

The Resident Season 6 Episode 3 Photos

Devon Comforts Padma - The Resident Season 6 Episode 3
Baby Excitement -tall - The Resident Season 6 Episode 3
Pravesh/Devi/Austin Family - The Resident Season 6 Episode 3
Concentration -tall - The Resident Season 6 Episode 3
Ceasarean Section - The Resident Season 6 Episode 3
Pill Problem -tall - The Resident Season 6 Episode 3
