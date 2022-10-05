Watch The Resident Online: Season 6 Episode 3

Did all of the doctors manage to save the patient?

On The Resident Season 6 Episode 3, the doctors faced one of their most harrowing cases to date when a gunshot victim arrived at Chastain.

Meanwhile, Ian was faced with a mandatory drug test, and Padma prepared for her C-section.

Elsewhere, Conrad found himself pushed to the limt in his attempt to strike a work-life balance.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.