CBS Midseason Schedule: True Lies Sets Premiere Date, The Equalizer MIA

CBS has announced its plans for early 2023, becoming the fourth broadcast network to unveil its midseason schedule.

The network has two new shows on its schedule. They are Lingo (a game show) and True Lies (a reboot).

Lingo is a new, supercharged adaptation of the word-twisting, fast-thinking game show.

Host RuPaul Charles brings his one-of-a-kind personality to this clever, competitive and unpredictable game where teams of two face off in fast-paced puzzle rounds to guess letters that reveal seemingly simple words.

At the end of each one-hour episode, packed with witty commentary and gameplay, the two winning teams will make it through to a nerve-racking final showdown where one team will walk away with an additional big cash prize.

True Lies, inspired by James Cameron's hit action-comedy film of the same name, follows Harry (Steve Howey), a first-class international spy for U.S. intelligence agency Omega Sector, and his wife, Helen (Ginger Gonzaga), a language professor bored with her daily routine, who makes the shocking discovery that her seemingly ordinary husband is leading an extraordinary double life.

With the secret out, Omega recruits Helen, who impresses everyone with her formidable skills (thanks to Tae Bo and yoga), and she joins Harry and his team of top-notch operatives, embarking on covert missions around the globe and an exhilarating life of danger and adventure ... all while keeping their adventures a secret from their three teenage children.

The renewed bond between them adds much-needed sizzle to the Taskers' emotionally distant marriage and upends the top-secret world of Omega Sector.

But, as Harry says, if you're going to save the world, you might as well do it for the ones you love.

The series stars Steve Howey as Harry, Ginger Gonzaga as Helen, Erica Hernandez as Maria, Omar Miller as Gib, Mike O'Gorman as Luther, Annabella Didion as Dana, and Lucas Jaye as Jake.

Check out the full schedule below, including the previously announced NCIS three-show crossover.

Monday, Jan. 2

8:00 PM NCIS

9:00 PM NCIS: HAWAI'I (special time)

10:00 PM NCIS: LOS ANGELES (special night and time)

Tuesday, Jan. 3

8:00 PM

FBI 9:00 PM

FBI: INTERNATIONAL

10:00 PM FBI: MOST WANTED

Wednesday, Jan. 4

8:00 PM THE PRICE IS RIGHT AT NIGHT

9:00-11:00 PM TOUGH AS NAILS (special two-hour premiere)

Thursday, Jan. 5

8:00 PM YOUNG SHELDON

8:30 PM GHOSTS

9:00 PM SO HELP ME TODD

10:00 PM CSI: VEGAS

Friday, Jan. 6

8:00 PM S.W.A.T.

9:00 PM FIRE COUNTRY

10:00 PM BLUE BLOODS

Sunday, Jan. 8 (doubleheader football game)

7:30 PM, ET/7:00 PM, PT 60 MINUTES

8:30 PM, ET/8:00 PM, PT EAST NEW YORK

9:30 PM, ET/9:00 PM, PT NCIS: LOS ANGELES

Wednesday, Jan. 11

8:00 PM THE PRICE IS RIGHT AT NIGHT

9:00 PM LINGO (series premiere)

10:00 PM TOUGH AS NAILS (regular time period)

Monday, Jan. 16

8:00 PM THE NEIGHBORHOOD

8:30 PM BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA

9:00 PM NCIS

10:00 PM NCIS: HAWAI'I

Sunday, Jan. 29

AFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME 10:00-11:00 PM, ET/7:00-8:00 PM, PT FIRE COUNTRY (special episode, approx. start time, live to all time zones)

Sunday, Feb. 5

8:00-11:30 PM, ET/5:00-8:30 PM, PT THE 65TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS (live to all time zones)

Thursday, Feb. 23

8:00 PM YOUNG SHELDON

8:30 PM GHOSTS

9:00 PM TRUE LIES (onto premiere)

10:00 PM CSI: VEGAS

Wednesday, March 1

8:00-10:00 PM SURVIVOR (special two-hour season premiere)

10:00 PM TRUE LIES (regular time-period)

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.