Criminal Minds Revival Releases Chilling First Trailer

at .

Criminal Minds was one of the most chilling series when it aired for 15 seasons on CBS.

In its move to Paramount+ for Criminal Minds: Evolution, it looks like the series is embracing a darker tone than before as the gang joins forces all over again.

Paramount+ today released the official trailer the 10-episode limited series.

Back for More - Criminal Minds: Evolution

Criminal Minds: Evolution will premiere with two episodes on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24, exclusively on Paramount+.

CBS Television Network also announced it will host a special broadcast airing of the first episode on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24 at 10:00 PM, ET/PT.

On the Case - Criminal Minds

That will be a one-time thing, however.

Following the premiere, new episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays exclusively on Paramount+, with a mid-season finale on Thursday, Dec. 15.

The season will then return on Thursday, Jan. 12, with all-new episodes dropping weekly through the finale on Thursday, Feb. 9.

"The FBI’s elite team of criminal profilers come up against their greatest threat yet, an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers," the official logline reads.

Twists and Turns - Criminal Minds

"As the world opens back up and the network goes operational, the team must hunt them down, one murder at a time."

Original cast members continuing their roles include Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez, and Paget Brewster.

Zach Gilford joins the dynamic cast as a recurring guest star in a season-long arc.

Criminal Minds: Evolution will continue and expand the beloved franchise for streaming audiences, blending serialized elements into the series’ format.

Zach Gilford on Criminal Minds

This season continues CBS’ Criminal Minds series, which ran from 2005-2020 and followed the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit, the best of the best who profiled the worst of the worst.

The new series is produced by ABC Signature and CBS Studios.

Erica Messer (Criminal Minds, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders) serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer.

Breen Frazier and Chris Barbour will serve as writers and executive producers, Glenn Kershaw will direct and executive produce, and Mark Gordon will also serve as executive producer.

Back Together - Criminal Minds

Check out the official trailer below.

Will you follow the franchise to Paramount+?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , , ,

Criminal Minds Quotes

Hotch: A sniper can wait up to 72 hours without sleeping.
Mays: Seriously?
Rossi: That's part of their training. They can stay awake for 72 hours and remain completely focused on their target.
Mays: How?
Hotch: By using a mental exercise called "fantasy integration". A sniper creates a scenarios involving a target that keeps that person at the forefront of their mind.
Morgan: Often they'll imagine a place where they're with the target, doing something together that takes time. For example, building a car.
JJ: For some, the fantasy begins the minute they're assigned a target. Then nothing will distract them.

They mess you up, your mom and dad. They may not mean to, but they do. They fill you with the faults they had, and add some extra, just for you - Philip Larkin.

Hotch

Criminal Minds

Criminal Minds Photos

Back for More - Criminal Minds: Evolution
Twists and Turns - Criminal Minds
Back Together - Criminal Minds
On the Case - Criminal Minds
A Grisly Case - Criminal Minds
Zach Gilford on Criminal Minds

Criminal Minds Videos

Criminal Minds Sneak Peek: It Sounds Kinda Supernatural!
Criminal Minds Sneak Peek: It Sounds Kinda Supernatural!
Criminal Minds Sneak Peek: A Rocky Situation
Criminal Minds Sneak Peek: A Rocky Situation
Criminal Minds Sneak Peek: It Won't Work; It's Not the Same!
Criminal Minds Sneak Peek: It Won't Work; It's Not the Same!
  1. Criminal Minds
  2. Criminal Minds Revival Releases Chilling First Trailer