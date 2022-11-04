Criminal Minds Revival Releases Chilling First Trailer

Criminal Minds was one of the most chilling series when it aired for 15 seasons on CBS.

In its move to Paramount+ for Criminal Minds: Evolution, it looks like the series is embracing a darker tone than before as the gang joins forces all over again.

Paramount+ today released the official trailer the 10-episode limited series.

Criminal Minds: Evolution will premiere with two episodes on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24, exclusively on Paramount+.

CBS Television Network also announced it will host a special broadcast airing of the first episode on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24 at 10:00 PM, ET/PT.

That will be a one-time thing, however.

Following the premiere, new episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays exclusively on Paramount+, with a mid-season finale on Thursday, Dec. 15.

The season will then return on Thursday, Jan. 12, with all-new episodes dropping weekly through the finale on Thursday, Feb. 9.

"The FBI’s elite team of criminal profilers come up against their greatest threat yet, an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers," the official logline reads.

"As the world opens back up and the network goes operational, the team must hunt them down, one murder at a time."

Original cast members continuing their roles include Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez, and Paget Brewster.

Zach Gilford joins the dynamic cast as a recurring guest star in a season-long arc.

Criminal Minds: Evolution will continue and expand the beloved franchise for streaming audiences, blending serialized elements into the series’ format.

This season continues CBS’ Criminal Minds series, which ran from 2005-2020 and followed the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit, the best of the best who profiled the worst of the worst.

The new series is produced by ABC Signature and CBS Studios.

Erica Messer (Criminal Minds, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders) serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer.

Breen Frazier and Chris Barbour will serve as writers and executive producers, Glenn Kershaw will direct and executive produce, and Mark Gordon will also serve as executive producer.

Check out the official trailer below.

Will you follow the franchise to Paramount+?

