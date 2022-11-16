Denise Richards Speaks Out After Road Rage Shooting Incident

Denise Richards and her husband, Aaron Phypers, were caught up in a scary incident this week.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum and her husband were involved in a road rage incident where shots were fired at the couple, TMZ reports.

The scary situation occurred as Richards was on the passenger side of a truck driven by her husband.

They were driving to a film studio in L.A. for work, and as they slowed down to find a parking space, a driver behind them allegedly opened fire in their direction.

TMZ shared photos of the Ford F 150 truck, complete with bullet holes, highlighting the severity of the situation.

“Denise powered through the emotions of it all and worked for 12 hours," the outlet states.

A source told People that Richards was "very shaken up" after the incident.

"She was very shaken up and terrified, but she was a trooper and she went and filmed the whole day," a source on the set explained to the outlet.

"She didn't want to not show up to work."

The source also delved deeper into what transpired leading up to the gunshots, revealing that Phypers noticed a vehicle following them.

"[Aaron] could tell — he kept making rights because they were clearly being followed," the source says. "The guy was obviously pissed behind him."

"The van was on his tail, pushing him almost... they couldn't figure it out."

The outlet claims that there was back and forth between Aaron and the driver, with the latter claiming Aaron cut him of.

By the time Richards and Phypers realized there were bullet holes on the truck, the man had driven off.

"The guy had taken off by then, but when they realized the car was shot, they were really freaked out, and the production secured the scene," the source told People.

"Even though they were upset, [Richards] decided to stay and film. Her role was just a one-day deal."

"The production company made her feel safe but they didn't file a police report."

"They think now that people were after the car itself because it's worth a lot of money."

As social media lit up with messages of support for Denise, the actress quote-tweeted someone who wished harm on her, writing as follows:

"Thank you. I would never wish any harm on anyone," Richards said.

"What I experienced yesterday with my husband,not that you care. Was the most terrifying situation I have ever been in."

"I’m sorry a shot didn’t graze my neck…asshole," she concluded.

