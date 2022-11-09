Dune Prequel Series Casts Travis Fimmel

Raised by Wolves may be canceled, but Travis Fimmel is staying in business with HBO Max.

Per Variety, the Vikings alum has joined the cast of Dune: The Sisterhood.

The series is a companion to the Dune movie franchise and takes viewers inside the Bene Gesserit, a mysterious order of women.

Fimmel will fill the role of Desmond Hart, a “charismatic soldier with an enigmatic past, who seeks to gain the Emperor’s trust at the expense of the Sisterhood," Variety reports.

The cast also includes Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), Sarah-Sofie Boussnina (Knightfall), Shalom Brune-Franklin (The Tourist), Aoife Hinds (Normal People), Chloe Lea (Foundation), and Faoileann Cunningham (The Northman).

The Dune franchise was successfully restarted in October 2021 with a movie starring Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, Chang Chen, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem.

The movie launched in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously in an unprecedented move.

it grossed over $400 million at the box office and a sequel was quickly announced.

A third is planned, but it will all come down to the success of the second movie.

“The Bene Gesserit have always been fascinating to me,” Denis Villeneuve said when the series was ordered by HBO Max in 2019.

“Focusing a series around that powerful order of women seemed not only relevant and inspiring, but a dynamic setting for the television series.”

Fimmel is coming off a two-season run on Raised by Wolves, which the streaming service canceled earlier this year.

The move was a shocker at a time when the newly merged Warner Bros. Discovery eyed cost-cutting.

Dune: The Sisterhood does not have a premiere date as of yet, but we'll keep you up to date on any changes.

