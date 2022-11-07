FOX Midseason Schedule: 9-1-1: Lone Star Gets New Night, Fantasy Island Returns, & More!

FOX has announced its plans for early 2023, and there are some surprises.

9-1-1: Lone Star is leaving Monday behind, moving to Tuesdays when it returns on January 17.

The series has spent its run on Mondays and has been paired with its parent series on several occasions, but now, it will be charting a course for a new night.

The news means that The Resident will be going off the air after January 10, which will likely be its season finale because FOX has not picked up any additional episodes.

Fantasy Island Season 2, which has been delayed countless times at this stage, finally receives its premiere on Monday, January 2 in the 8 p.m slot.

It will lead into new freshman drama, Alert, which makes its time period premiere on January 9, following a special preview the night before.

Check out the the entire schedule below.

Monday, Jan. 2

8:00-9:00 PM FANTASY ISLAND (Season Premiere)

Tuesday, Jan. 3

8:00-9:00 PM RESIDENT (Winter Premiere)

Wednesday, Jan. 4

8:00-10:00 PM SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD’S TOUGHEST TEST (Two-Hour Series Premiere)

Thursdays, beginning Jan. 5

8:00-9:00 PM HELL’S KITCHEN (Winter Premiere)

9:00-9:30 PM WELCOME TO FLATCH (Winter Premiere)

9:30-10:00 PM CALL ME KAT (Winter Premiere)

Sunday, Jan. 8

8:00-9:00 PM ET/5:00-6:00 PM PT ALERT (Series Premiere)Live to all time zones

9:00-9:30 PM BOB’S BURGERS

9:30-10:00 PM FAMILY GUY

Mondays, beginning Jan. 9

8:00-9:00 PM FANTASY ISLAND

9:00-10:00 PM ALERT (Time Period Premiere)

Wednesdays, beginning Jan. 11

8:00-9:00 PM CELEBRITY NAME THAT TUNE (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD’S TOUGHEST TEST (Time Period Premiere)

Tuesday, Jan. 17

8:00-9:00 PM 9-1-1: LONE STAR (Season Premiere)

Sunday, Jan. 22

9:00-10:00 PM ACCUSED (Series Premiere)

Tuesdays, beginning Jan. 24

8:00-9:00 PM 9-1-1: LONE STAR

9:00-10:00 PM ACCUSED (Time Period Premiere)

Sunday, Feb. 12

10:30-11:40 PM ET/7:30-8:40 PM PT NEXT LEVEL CHEF (Season Premiere) Live to all time zones

Thursdays, beginning Feb. 16

8:00-9:00 PM NEXT LEVEL CHEF (Time Period Premiere)

9:00-9:30 PM ANIMAL CONTROL (Series Premiere)

9:30-10:00 PM CALL ME KAT

