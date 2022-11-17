Lizzy Savetsky Exits Real Housewives of New York Reboot

Bravo's highly anticipated Real Housewives of New York reboot is losing one of its cast members.

Lizzy Savetesky and Bravo revealed Wednesday that the new star has departed.

"I will not be continuing on the Real Housewives of NYC," Savetsky said in a statement on Instagram.

"As a proud orthodox Jewish woman, I thought participating in this series would be a great chance to represent people like me and share my experience," the star added.

"Unfortunately, from the time of my announcement in the cast, I was on the receiving end of a torrent of antisemitic attacks."

"As this continued, I realized that this path was no longer right for me or my family."

"I'm looking forward to my next chapter," the post concludes.

Bravo said, "after thoughtful consideration and discussion with Lizzy, we have reached the mutual conclusion that Lizzy will not be a cast member on RHONY," in a statement to People.

It's unclear whether any of the scenes Lizzy shot for the series will air, or if Bravo will erase the star from the edit.

The shocking announcement comes weeks after Bravo announced Savetsky would be a part of the reboot cast alongside Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield.

Savetsky previously spoke out about anti-Semitic abuse on social media.

"Yesterday I received yet another frightening barrage of antisemitic hate and threats when I spoke up on Kanye West's since deleted post that perpetuates the dangerous myth that Jews control the media," she said in a video last month.

"The amount of hate that exists towards us is rapidly growing thanks to irresponsible influence from huge voices like Kanye's! Thankfully Instagram has restricted Kanye's account," the star added.

"That doesn't change the fact that I continue to receive shockingly hateful, even threatening comments in support of his antisemitic message."

"My children's great grandmother didn't survive Auschwitz so we could sit idly by as people threaten our existence as a people. We have to speak up! I take these threats very seriously and you should too," she concluded the message.

Bravo announced in March The Real Housewives of New York would feature an entirely new cast.

However, the network also revealed that some of the franchise's biggest stars would be a part of a Legacy spinoff.

