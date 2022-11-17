Neighbours Saved! Amazon Freevee Picks Up New Episodes of Iconic Australian Soap

Amazon Freevee made a stunning announcement about the future of the canceled Australian soap Neighbours on Thursday.

The ad-supported streaming service picked up a new season of the beloved series months after a widely-publicized series finale.

The show will be available on Amazon Freevee in the UK and the U.S., and there will be some iconic episodes from the past available to view.

Neighbours had been kept alive thanks to its popularity in the UK, but Channel 5 announced in March that it would not be renewing its deal for the show.

Producer Fremantle tried to find a new home for the series in the following months before it was revealed the show would end for good.

The series was credited for helping launch the careers of stars like Margot Robbie and Russell Crowe.

Neighbours will air on Network 10 in Australia in its first run, but the series will also be available on Prime Video in the country.

“Neighbours has captivated its audience for nearly 40 years, building a dedicated and loyal following for the lives and stories of the characters on Ramsay Street,” said Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD original content and programming at Amazon Studios.

“With the power of streaming, we’re able to offer a catalog of thousands of Neighbours episodes for new audiences to discover this legendary series and current fans to relive their favorite moments."

"We look forward to immersing the audience in new Ramsay Street experiences when we relaunch the show next year for Amazon Freevee and Prime Video customers.”

“Neighbours is a unique series with a powerful connection with its fans across the world," said Jennifer Mullin, global CEO, Fremantle.

"We cherish the show and all those who have been part of its incredible story over many decades, so we are thrilled that we have found a new home with Amazon Freevee."

"Thanks to the innovative Amazon Freevee platform, many classic episodes will be available to fans, and Neighbours will go back into full production in Australia early next year, providing our fans with new episodes."

“This partnership with Amazon Freevee marks an exciting new chapter, and we look forward to collaborating with them, along with our long-term and valued partner in Australia, Network 10.”

It's rare for such a long-running series to return following its cancellation, but the ratings for the final episodes skyrocketed, signaling there was still a big interest in the show.

Watch a teaser for the new season below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.