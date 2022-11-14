Ramona Singer Confirms Exit from The Real Housewives Franchise

One of the most memorable names from Bravo's Real Housewives franchise is saying goodbye.

Ramona Singer, who appeared in 13 seasons of The Real Housewives of New York, has revealed she is done with the reality series.

“I do not want to do the show any longer. It’s not for me at this time,” the Bravolebrity told Page Six over the weekend.

While we knew none of the original cast members would be a part of the revamped 14th season, there was a possibility that she would appear on The Real Housewives of New York Legacy.

That show was revealed at the same time Bravo confirmed that the entire Season 13 cast would not return to the main show as the cabler said it wanted a new cast to reflect the big apple more accurately.

Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Lizzy Savetsky, Jessel Taank, Jenna Lyons, and Brynn Whitfield will be the new cast members for the 14th season.

Page Six reports that Singer didn't make the list for an appearance in the Legacy edition.

The outlet further added that Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan could be the sole holdovers from Season 13, being joined by Kelly Bensimon, Jill Zarin, and Dorinda Medley.

Given that the filming is not underway, there's no telling what the cast will look like when the show arrives.

Singer hasn't spoken positively about Legacy.

“I’ve been there for a long time. I mean, never say no, never say never,” she said on “Reality with the King” podcast last month.

“But I also feel like the ‘Legacy’ [show], how could it be really good? The people they are gonna bring back are the people they didn’t want to renew anyways.”

“So now what? Are you gonna call it ‘The Loser Show,’ the ‘Loser Legacy’?”

It is certainly a big swing completely to overhaul a franchise, but it seems Bravo is ready to walk away from some of the stars.

What are your thoughts on Singer's exit?

Do you think Legacy will be worthwhile?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.