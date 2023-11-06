The Original Real Housewives of New York City Return in Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4 Trailer

If you've been struggling without the likes of Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan on The Real Housewives of New York City, then we have just the show for you.

The former stars of the reality TV staple are joining forces for the fourth season of The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip.

Appropriately titled "RHONY Legacy," the season brings back de Lesseps, Morgan, Dorinda Medley, Ramona Singer, Kelly Killoren Bensimon, and Kristen Taekman.

"The ladies are jetting off to Saint Barthélemy for "an epic adventure of a lifetime," Peacock teases in the description.

If you watch The Real Housewives of New York City online, you'll recognize their new digs as the same house they stayed at during RHONY Season 5.

Peacock has also confirmed that the first three episodes will drop on Thursday, December 14, with new episodes dropping weekly following that big premiere.

The promo dropped during BravoCon, which featured the cast sans Singer.

Singer was pulled from the convention at the last minute due to controversy surrounding an alleged racial remark while filming RHONY.

"I think the most that I can say is that we already shot Ultimate Girls Trip, and she's on the show, she's not here, and that's where we're at," said EP Andy Cohen during the convention over the weekend, according to People.

"And I'm okay with that," moderator Rachel Lindsay added.

"It was the right call," Cohen said to the audience.

Singer was with RHONY since the beginning and was let go alongside her costars after The Real Housewives of New York City Season 13 as the series targeted a more diverse cast.

At the time of the reboot announcement, it was revealed that RHONY: Legacy, a series featuring select classic cast members, had been ordered.

However, the project stalled due to contract negotiations, leading to Bravo putting the series on ice.

Soon after, Peacock announced it would air RHONY Legacy as a season RHUGT, which is what we're getting next month.

It's unclear whether the ladies could appear in future seasons, but if we had to guess, Singer will not be invited back to any shows on Bravo or Peacock in the near future.

Vanity Fair went public last week with an article featuring resurfaced allegations that Singer used a racial slur during the production of her last season on the show.

Complaints were filed against Shed Media, Warner Bros. Discovery, Bravo, and NBC Universal, but the outlet said that the investigation at the time was "inconclusive."

Singer's presence also seems to have been diminished somewhat in the promo, which showcases old feuds reigniting as the ladies touch down in one of the franchise's most iconic locations.

Peacock has not revealed as much, but typically, Singer is immersed in all of the drama that plays out on the reality TV hit.

We'll reserve further judgment on that until the episodes start rolling out, but Peacock may minimize her presence in the episodes that were shot.

This is the latest scandal to rock the franchise after the Morocco-set fourth season was pushed to 2024 after an alleged altercation between Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo.

Recent reports have suggested that the season might never see the light of day.

We should have more on that after RHONY: Legacy has aired.

Check out the promo below.

