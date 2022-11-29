Scarlett Johansson to Headline Just Cause Limited Series at Amazon

Scarlett Johansson has landed her first lead TV role.

The Black Widow star is set to star in and executive produce the Just Cause series for Amazon Studios.

The project is based on the 1992 novel by John Katzenbach.

Johansson previously appeared in an adaptation of the source material in 1995 -- a movie starring Sean Connery.

The actress played Katie in the flick at age 10, one of her first big screen roles.

According to Deadline, Scarlett will take on the role of Madison "Madi" Cowart, a struggling reporter for a Florida newspaper who comes to believe a death row prisoner's claims of innocence after she starts working on their final days.

The original book's focal character was Matt Cowart, but the series is switching things up to give viewers a female lead.

The series comes from Warner Bros. TV and writer Christy Hall, while Johansson's production company These Pictures is also producing.

The actress recently wrapped her turn in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Black Widow.

However, the star is said to be working on another project for Marvel. It's unclear whether she will star in the project in addition to executive producing.

Johansson is also working on the 2023 Wes Anderson film Asteroid City alongside a cast that includes Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Bryan Cranston, and Jeffrey Wright.

Amazon has yet to comment on the casting, but the streaming service might be waiting until there are more details to share.

It sounds like the project is still in its infancy, meaning the rest of the cast is still to be announced.

Amazon has many exciting projects in the works, including the Fallout adaptation.

