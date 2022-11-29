That '90s Show: Netflix Unveils Teaser and Premiere Date for That '70s Show Sequel

Netflix will take viewers back to the world of That '70s Show in early 2023.

The streaming service released the official teaser and first-look photos of That '90s Show, premiering globally on January 19, 2023.

"It’s 1995 and Leia Forman is desperate for some adventure in her life or at least a best friend who isn’t her dad," the logline teases.

"When she arrives in Point Place to visit her grandparents, Red and Kitty, Leia finds what she’s looking for right next door when she meets the dynamic and rebellious Gwen."

"With the help of Gwen’s friends, including her lovable brother Nate, his smart, laser-focused girlfriend Nikki, the sarcastic and insightful Ozzie, and the charming Jay, Leia realizes adventure could happen there just like it did for her parents all those years ago."

"Excited to reinvent herself, she convinces her parents to let her stay for the summer. With a basement full of teens again, Kitty is happy the Forman house is now a home for a new generation and Red is, well...Red."

It's a nice hook, and the official trailer has the signature tone and humor that made the original series such a success story.

That ‘90s Show stars Kurtwood Smith, Debra Jo Rupp, Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos.

Also returning to Point Place are creators Bonnie and Terry Turner - this time with their daughter Lindsey Turner - showrunner/executive producer Gregg Mettler, and executive producers Marcy Carsey and Tom Werner. Joining the show are executive producers Jessica Goldstein and Chrissy Pietrosh.

Oh, and Netflix announced earlier this year that more members of the original cast will be a part of the series.

Returning for special appearances is Topher Grace as Eric Forman, Mila Kunis as Jackie Burkhart, Ashton Kutcher as Michael Kelso, Laura Prepon as Donna Pinciotti, and Wilmer Valderrama as Fez.

