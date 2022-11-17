The Cleaning Lady Round Table: Differing Alliances & Robert and Nadia’s Surprise Marriage

Finding out that Robert and Nadia were married may change everything moving forward.

Thony found the evidence they needed to take Robert down and a marriage certificate on The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 8.

TV Fanatics Jasmine Peterson, Whitney Evans, and Laura Nowak discuss if Arman still loves Nadia, how Arman and Thony's differing goals will work, and how Robert and Nadia's marriage will affect things moving forward.

Do you think Thony's guilt over what happened to Maya and hurting Garrett will come out at the worst time?

Jasmine: Oh. Is there any other time for it to come out? They have to maximize the drama, and I'm expecting a full fallout when that happens, and it will happen.

Whitney: I could see that happening, but is it possible it comes out in another besides Thony? The peak drama is Garrett finding another way and confronting Thony and Arman.

Laura: The entire De La Rosa family struggles with guilt eating them up inside. While Thony typically handles keeping secrets better, I suspect the truth will come at the worst time. Garrett and Thony's friendship will take a massive hit.

Are Arman's goals of protecting Nadia and Thony's goals of protecting her family going to collide?

Jasmine: I think it possibly could. There's no better way to provide some conflict for Armony since even when they don't always agree with each other, they're perpetually aligned.

Thony sees Nadia as a grown woman who made her bed and is lying in it, whereas Nadia is Arman's family, and like Thony, he protects those close to him.

It's a classic case of not understanding how and why someone values and prioritizes someone. Ironically, Nadia and Thony don't get the hold the other has on Arman. And Thony, everything she does is for her family; even Arman won't interfere with that.

Whitney: They're doing what they think is correct for the people they care about. As strong as the connection is between Thony and Arman, it's still relatively new.

Arman had a whole life with Nadia before he met Thony, and it's not unreasonable for him to be protective of her. If there's one thing Arman knows about Thony, she will do anything to protect Luca. Their interests won't always align, and I can see things coming to a head soon.

Laura: It definitely will. Arman and Nadia have protected each other for years, so it's not unreasonable he still wants her protected and not treated as bait. Thony is exceptionally protective of her family, so she would sacrifice Nadia to get Robert and protect her own.

Was Arman only playing a game, or does he still love Nadia?

Jasmine: I genuinely believe that Arman still loves Nadia. He's not in love with her but loves and cares about her, which doesn't just go away. He was exploiting those feelings to get what he needed to protect her, so even his playing her was in his mind to her benefit and because he loves her.

Whitney: He loves her for sure, but he's very conflicted. The most honest Arman was in that conversation with Nadia before they slept together when he said he wasn't sure if he loved Thony. He's not 100% certain of everything he feels for Thony, but I think Arman loves Nadia, just not in the way he did.

Laura: I believe Arman loves Nadia in his way and wants to protect her. They still exhibit some connection with each other, but Arman may have lost Nadia's trust by playing on her feelings to get that key. In his mind, he did it to protect her, but it still felt like a game.

I agree with Whitney. Arman was honest when he hesitated to admit how he felt about Thony. While he's not in love with Nadia, he cares deeply about her, and she's been a constant in his life.

Does JD have a right to keep Fiona and the kids away from Thony?

Jasmine: He doesn't have a "right," no, but objectively, he's being very reasonable here. If JD were a worse person, he would have only focused on Jaz, keeping her from Fiona out of the gate. But he genuinely cares about all of them. I understood JD's position and couldn't say I disagreed with him.

Whitney: I like JD. And I like him and Fiona together. He seems like a caring person who loves his daughter and loves that family. So, I get where he's coming from, but I'm so protective of Thony because we know that she does everything possible for the love of her family.

Laura: I was initially surprised by how JD reacted, but he is Jaz's father. He hadn't been around the family in a long time and wasn't prepared for what he was getting into.

He cares deeply for Fiona and both kids, and like Jasmine, I didn't disagree with him. I don't want anything to come between Thony's family.

What are your thoughts on Robert and Nadia's marriage?

Jasmine: I'm not surprised that they were married because they had a history more profound than they let on. You could sense it when they interacted with each other—but STILL, married? Wow.

I'm intrigued by this and want to know more. So is Nadia still legally married to Robert? Is it one of those things where she loved him, or was it to protect each other legally if he got into trouble? I need to know this story.

Whitney: I'm most interested in what this means for Nadia and Arman. Is their marriage even legal? It will be difficult for Arman to reconcile because it's a pretty big secret to keep when he can't even breathe in Thony's direction without getting a lecture. Meanwhile, she's been canoodling with her HUSBAND all season.

Laura: Like Whitney, I'm curious how long Robert and Nadia were married and if they still are. That explains why Robert has such a hold over Nadia. Can Arman and Nadia be legally married, and what will that mean for Thony and Arman's relationship?

What were your favorite parts of this episode, or do you have anything to add?

Jasmine: Hmmm. I loved JD and Fiona with the kids. It was all so sweet. I loved how happy they were, and everyday things felt for them while there.

I, of course, loved that hug that catered to my height kink because he's so tall, and she's so small, and they're so cute; shut up! And he looks like he gives the best hugs, and for a brief moment, Thony looked... properly comforted and at peace. She gave herself that brief moment. I know our girl is tired. Whew.

Whitney: I need some movement on this love triangle. Arman can't just continue to be stuck between these two like this. It needs to tip one way or the other.

I'm excited to see how this season closes out and if they can bring Robert down! This hour was all right for me, but it got me pumped up for the final episodes.

Laura: I also enjoyed the family fluff between JD, Fiona, and the kids. We don't get many carefree moments like that.

However, as much as l love that Armony has been bonded by trauma, I need some movement. Their hugs are the best, but I need Arman to choose Thony actively.

The Cleaning Lady airs on Mondays on Fox.

Laura Nowak is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.