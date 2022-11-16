The Conners Spoilers: Surprise Return of Original Roseanne Character Coming Soon!

The Conners is preparing for the imminent arrival of another classic Roseanne character.

Ahead of the premiere of The Conners Season 5, EPs David Caplan and Bill Helford told TV Line that fans should expect a sudden appearance from someone from the past.

“I can’t reveal it, but there is someone coming from years’ past,” Helford told the outlet.

“It was a very memorable appearance when this person was there, and this person is coming back.”

We're well into The Conners Season 5 now, and TV Line caught back up with Helford to get an update on the situation.

“Oh yeah, still happening,” Helford told TV Line this week.

“I don’t want to tell you much… It could very well be after the first of the new year.”

Sounds promising, right?

Helford went on to say the returning character is a male.

"And it’s not just a character, it’s the person who played the character,” he said.

There is undoubtedly a lot of excitement surrounding this big return, but it sounds like it hasn't been filmed yet.

Helford was unsure about whether it would air this year or early next year.

The good news is that The Conners continues to be one of ABC's top-rated series, so there's a good chance the show will be sticking around for a while yet.

Deadline reported last month that The Conners Season 5 will clock in at 22 episodes, becoming the biggest season yet.

The series has eclipsed Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy to become the network's top-rated series in live + same-day metrics.

The Conners stars John Goodman, who plays Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf (Jackie Harris), Sara Gilbert (Darlene Conner) and Lecy Goranson (Becky Conner-Healy).

Catch new episodes Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

