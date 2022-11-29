The CW Midseason Premiere Dates: All American, The Winchesters, & More!

The CW unveiled a string of midseason return dates on Tuesday.

Don't get too excited:

The network has not announced premiere dates for Riverdale, The Flash, Nancy Drew, and Superman & Lois.

Instead, the network revealed when its currently airing shows will return from their typical holiday breaks.

Scroll down to find out when your favorite shows will be back on the air.

THURSDAY, JAN. 12

8 pm Walker (midseason premiere)

9 pm Walker: Independence (midseason premiere)

SATURDAY, JAN. 14

8 pm Criss Angel’s Magic With the Stars (midseason premiere)

9 pm World’s Funniest Animals (midseason premiere)

9:30 pm World’s Funniest Animals (encore episode)

SUNDAY, JAN. 15

7 pm The 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards

FRIDAY, JAN. 20

8 pm Penn & Teller: Fool Us (midseason premiere)

9 pm Whose Line Is It Anyway? (midseason premiere)

9:30 pm Whose Line Is It Anyway? (encore episode)

MONDAY, JAN. 23

8 pm All American (midseason premiere)

9 pm All American: Homecoming (midseason premiere)

TUESDAY, JANUARY 24

8 pm The Winchesters (encore episode)

9 pm The Winchesters (midseason premiere – new timeslot)

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 8

9 pm Kung Fu (midseason premiere)

SATURDAY, FEB. 11

8pm Masters of Illusion (Season 9 premiere)

8:30 pm Masters of Illusion (encore episode)

9 pm World’s Funniest Animals (new episode)

9:30 pm World’s Funniest Animals (encore episode)

The lack of premiere dates for the four returning shows and Gotham Knights makes it seem like the network might be holding those shows until later in 2023.

It's no secret that the network will very likely part ways with the bulk of its programming heading into next season.

Nexstar assumed control of 75% of the network and the aim is to get cheaper programming that is more profitable by 2025.

Stay tuned for news of the premiere dates for the rest of the schedule.

