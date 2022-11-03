The Sandman Renewed at Netflix

It's been a long and tedious wait for an answer, but Netflix made the right decision.

The streaming service announced Wednesday that it had picked up more episodes of The Sandman.

“Millions upon millions of people have welcomed and watched and loved The Sandman on Netflix, from established Sandman fans to people who were simply curious, and then became obsessed with the Lord of Dreams, his family and their goings-on,” creator Neil Gaiman says in a statement announcing the pickup.

“It gives me unbelievable pleasure to say that, working with Netflix and Warner Bros., Allan Heinberg, David Goyer and I will be bringing even more of The Sandman stories to life."

"There are some astonishing stories waiting for Morpheus and the rest of them (not to mention more members of the Endless Family to meet)."

"Nobody is going to be happier about this than the Sandman cast and crew: they are the biggest Sandman fans there are."

The statement concludes: "And now it’s time to get back to work. There’s a family meal ahead, after all. And Lucifer is waiting for Morpheus to return to Hell…”

The Sandman launched on Netflix in August, with a surprise bonuse episode dropping shortly after.

No details about the show's future had been revealed, leading to concerns that it had been canceled.

The budget was reportedly huge for Netflix, meaning that it would have to overperform to be in contention for renewal.

Gaiman had been open with fans about the prospects as the series dominated Netdlix's top 10.

The series stars Boyd Holbrook, Patton Oswalt, Vivienne Acheampong, Gwendoline Christie, Charles Dance, Jenna Coleman, David Thewlis, Stephen Fry, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and Mason Alexander Park.

The cast is rounded out by Donna Preston, Vanesu Samunyai, John Cameron Mitchell, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Joely Richardson, Niamh Walsh, Sandra James-Young, and Razane Jammal.

What are your thoughts on the renewal?

Are you surprised?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.